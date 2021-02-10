Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Receive Their First COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Prince Charles was diagnosed with coronavirus almost a year ago at the start of the pandemic

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, their office at Clarence House confirmed to PEOPLE.

At 72 and 73 respectively, Charles and Camilla are in the age range for those who are now being rapidly vaccinated in the U.K. after the over-80s, vulnerable and health workers have received their shots.

The moment was especially poignant for Charles, who contracted coronavirus at the start of the pandemic last March. He was fortunate that he only had "mild symptoms," the palace said. Camilla, 73, didn't contract the virus, but she had to self-isolate from Charles in their Scottish home, Birkhall, as he recovered.

"The duchess is concerned for him but she is aware of his own good spirits and therefore is keeping a close eye on him and mindful of her own situation," a royal source told PEOPLE at the time.

Charles's son, Prince William, 38, was also diagnosed with COVID-19 last April, it emerged later in the year.

Charles and Camilla will likely receive their second doses in about three months (as is protocol in the U.K.), but their office would not say where they were administered the vaccine or which kind they received.

Throughout 2020, the couple frequently visited with healthcare workers and other frontline staff members to support them and pass on their appreciation as they cope with the ongoing pandemic. Around 113,000 people have died in the U.K. since mid-March last year.