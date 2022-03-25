Prince Charles and Camilla Impress Locals with Their Irish Dancing Skills: Watch!

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall joined in on a classic Irish Set Dance while at the Brú Ború Cultural Centre in Cashel, County Tiperrary, on Friday

On Friday, the Prince of Wales, 73, and the Duchess, 74, visited the Brú Ború Cultural Centre in Cashel, County Tiperrary, for a celebration of Irish art and culture, including a rather lively bit of dancing with local performers.

The aim of the visit was to promote and preserve Ireland's rich musical tradition, and the royals learned the best way to do so was by taking part — they joined musicians and dancers, both young and old, for a classic Irish Set Dance set to upbeat folk music.

After the dancing, the couple watched a short version of the Brú Ború Stage Performance Show as part of the event, organized by the cultural organization Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, which celebrated its 60th anniversary last year.

Earlier in the day, the royals had stopped by Cahir Farmers' Market and met with local vendors and community groups from across the county.

Then they took in the sights at a local historic site, the Rock of Cashel (also known as St. Patrick's Rock), and Charles learned about conservation work on a fresco at the nearby Cormac's Chapel.

While the prince was at the chapel, the duchess took a moment to privately pay her respects to the family of Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old primary school teacher and Irish musical performer at the Cultural Centre who died earlier this year.

On Thursday, the royals visited Waterford, Ireland's oldest city.

The future King and Queen Consort enjoyed a day of activities highlighting local culture, including a Viking re-enactment, a tour of the House of Waterford crystal maker and visits with local farmers who are leading the way in sustainability.

At one point, Charles called Ireland "a country that means more to us than I can possibly say," before quipping, "It has long been one of our great ambitions to visit every county of this majestic land before senility totally overtakes us!"

Over the course of the day, the royals also visited Waterford's Medieval Museum and enjoyed a reception with the mayor. While the prince learned about sustainable agriculture, a longtime, deeply held passion, the Duchess also indulged a favorite hobby by visiting a local stable with ties to the horse racing community.