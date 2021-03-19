The visit marks their first overseas trip since last November

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Announce Royal Visit to Greece: All the Details

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are packing their bags for Greece.

The royal couple announced on Friday that they will visit Athens, Greece, later this month to celebrate the bicentennial of Greece's independence.

The Bicentenary Event's Independence Day celebrations will take place from the evening of Wednesday, March 24 and will conclude on Thursday, March 25.

The visit marks their first trip abroad since the most recent period of lockdown in the U.K. amid COVID-19. Their last trip oversees was to Germany in November 2020 to take part in Berlin's Central Remembrance Ceremony.

Charles and Camilla will attend a reception at the newly reopened National Gallery of Greece hosted by the President of the Republic, Her Excellency Katerina Sakellaropoulou. Their Royal Highnesses will also attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Syntagma Square and a traditional military parade on March 25.

"The Royal Household will take all necessary measures to comply with COVID-19 regulations and guidance in Athens during the course of this event," Clarence House said in a statement.

Prince Charles Image zoom Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in Berlin on Nov. 15, 2020 | Credit: CHRISTIAN MANG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Charles and Camilla last visited Greece in May 2018. The prince's very first visit to Greece was in 1998.

The trip comes amid turmoil within the royal family following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's revealing Oprah interview.

Harry opened up about his strained relationship with his father during the March 7 sit-down, revealing that the couple's exit from royal life left "a lot to work through" between them and that his father stopped taking his calls for a period of time.

"I feel really let down, because he's been through something similar," said Harry, referring to his late mother Princess Diana. "He knows what pain feels like. And Archie's his grandson."

Oprah With Meghan And Harry Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS. | Credit: CBS/Youtube

Harry continued, "I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that's happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try to heal that relationship. But they only know what they know."

Prince Harry, 36, also shared that he didn't think he could leave royal life before meeting Meghan, 39.