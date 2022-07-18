Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Beat the Heat During Visit to Namesake Region

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, wearing sunglasses, and Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, sheltering from the sun beneath an umbrella, react during their visit to Newlyn Harbour and fishing port near Penzance in southwest England, on July 18, 2022. - Their Royal Highnesses met local fisherman and learnt about the sustainable fishing practices that they are adopting.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall spent a hot summer day by the seaside.

The royal couple traveled to Cornwall on Monday for their annual visit to their namesake region. As Queen Elizabeth's heir, Prince Charles has the titles of both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cornwall. Camilla has been known as the Duchess of Cornwall since their marriage in 2005, but she does not use the title of the Princess of Wales due to its popular association with the late Princess Diana.

Prince Charles, 73, and Camilla, who celebrated her 75th birthday on Sunday, kicked off their three-day visit in the fishing village of Mousehole. Amid the U.K. heatwave, they both sported sunglasses as they toured Newlyn Harbour. Camilla also carried a parasol to stay shaded from the sun.

But the best way to beat the heat is with ice cream! The duo reportedly shared some during their day out and about.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visit Newlyn Harbour and fishing port near Penzance on the first day of their annual visit to the South West on July 18, 2022 in Newlyn, United Kingdom.

This year's visit also marked a special anniversary: the 70th anniversary of Prince Charles being head of the Duchy of Cornwall. The Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate established by Edward III in 1337 to provide an income for the heir to the throne.

In honor of the occasion, Prince Charles and Camilla cut an anniversary cake (with a giant sword, no less!) during a garden party at Boconnoc House.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales cutting the anniversary cake during a garden party at Boconnoc House to mark the 70th anniversary of The Duke of Cornwall being head of the Duchy of Cornwall on July 18, 2022 in Lostwithiel, England.

During a speech at the garden party, Prince Charles recalled a humorous anecdote about a previous visit to the region.

"I am told that since I have been Duke of Cornwall, I have attended events in Cornwall on over 300 occasions — and of course, I have come here frequently for less official visits," he said. "There have been so many memorable visits over all these years, especially to The Royal Cornwall Show, where, years ago, and in the days of the then Chairman, Sir John Molesworth-St. Aubyn, who was a wonderful character and extremely deaf, I remember asking him if I could visit the 'Bee Tent.' After walking half the way round the showground, following him, he brought me to the lavatory tent — the 'Pee Tent.' "

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall carries an umbrella during a garden party at Boconnoc House to mark the 70th anniversary of The Duke of Cornwall being head of the Duchy of Cornwall on July 18, 2022 in Lostwithiel, England.

Prince Charles also brought up a memory of his father Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at the age of 99.

"I remember my late father telling me years ago that not long after I was born and became Duke of Cornwall at the age of three and a bit, he found himself in Cornwall, launching a new lifeboat called, inevitably, the Duke of Cornwall," Charles said. "In his speech, he said to a somewhat bemused crowd of onlookers that this was the second time he 'had had a hand in launching a Duke of Cornwall!' "

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to the fishing village of Mousehole in Penzance, Cornwall on the first day of their annual visit to the South West, on July 18, 2022 in Mousehole, England.