Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Have a Blast Marking a Special Milestone in the Countryside

Dogs! Goats! Spirits! The royal couple enjoyed it all

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the Royal Cornwall Show on June 10.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have something else to celebrate.

In the week that the royal family marked Queen Elizabeth's historic Platinum Jubilee marking 70 years on the throne, Prince Charles was honored at the Royal Cornwall Show for becoming Duke of Cornwall 70 years ago too.

Charles, 73, and Camilla, 75, began their tour of the show together, visiting some of the organizations that support the local agricultural community and then went their separate ways around the stalls.

Charles started his tour at the Duchy of Cornwall exhibit that showcased the sustainable work of the estate he heads. This year the Duchy is focusing on building communities and enterprise that work toward Net Zero.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall Attend Royal Cornwall Show

The royal couple are both canine lovers, and Camilla headed to the Dog Show and the Flower Show before going to see the Cornwall Air Ambulance representatives. (Camilla is Patron of charity that runs the emergency service.)

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall Attend Royal Cornwall Show

Charles, meanwhile, visited the Countryside Arena taking in the parade of cattle, sheep and goats. Charles was asked to present the Livestock Inter-Breed Championship Trophies.

Charles and Camilla toured the Food and Farming Pavilion before leaving.

It's the first year in three that the locals have been able to come together at the agricultural show because of the coronavirus pandemic. Charles and Camilla last visited the 400-year-old event together in 2018.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall meets a dog wearing a 70th Anniversary Queen Jubilee jacket at the Royal Cornwall Show

It came as Charles has been front and center through much of the Platinum Jubilee, which marked his mother's record-breaking reign. Due to the 96-year-old Queen's ongoing mobility issues, he has been stepping into her roles more publicly.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall Attend Royal Cornwall Show

"[The Queen] sees this as a great opportunity for the transition to be visible," royal historian Robert Lacey tells PEOPLE in this week's issue of her son's move to the forefront of the institution.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall laughs with exhibitors from Rodda's Cornish Clotted Cream as she attends the Royal Cornwall Show at The Royal Cornwall Showground