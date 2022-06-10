Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Have a Blast Marking a Special Milestone in the Countryside
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have something else to celebrate.
In the week that the royal family marked Queen Elizabeth's historic Platinum Jubilee marking 70 years on the throne, Prince Charles was honored at the Royal Cornwall Show for becoming Duke of Cornwall 70 years ago too.
Charles, 73, and Camilla, 75, began their tour of the show together, visiting some of the organizations that support the local agricultural community and then went their separate ways around the stalls.
Charles started his tour at the Duchy of Cornwall exhibit that showcased the sustainable work of the estate he heads. This year the Duchy is focusing on building communities and enterprise that work toward Net Zero.
The royal couple are both canine lovers, and Camilla headed to the Dog Show and the Flower Show before going to see the Cornwall Air Ambulance representatives. (Camilla is Patron of charity that runs the emergency service.)
Charles, meanwhile, visited the Countryside Arena taking in the parade of cattle, sheep and goats. Charles was asked to present the Livestock Inter-Breed Championship Trophies.
Charles and Camilla toured the Food and Farming Pavilion before leaving.
It's the first year in three that the locals have been able to come together at the agricultural show because of the coronavirus pandemic. Charles and Camilla last visited the 400-year-old event together in 2018.
It came as Charles has been front and center through much of the Platinum Jubilee, which marked his mother's record-breaking reign. Due to the 96-year-old Queen's ongoing mobility issues, he has been stepping into her roles more publicly.
"[The Queen] sees this as a great opportunity for the transition to be visible," royal historian Robert Lacey tells PEOPLE in this week's issue of her son's move to the forefront of the institution.
Adds Sally Bedell Smith, author of Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch: "She is in the saddle, but this gets people accustomed to [Charles's] future role as King. There was a feeling of celebrating the past and anticipating the new era."