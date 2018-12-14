Prince Charles and Camilla Just Unveiled Their Christmas Card — and We've Got All the Details!

It’s a very merry Christmas from Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall!

On Friday, the couple released their annual holiday card – a casual photo of Charles and Camilla casually chatting with each other one a wooden bench. Photographer Hugo Burnand captured the moment, in which Charles in dressed in a suit while Camilla wears a white dress and necklace featuring several strings of pearls, in the garden of Clarence House this summer.

The note reads, “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

The sweet Christmas card caps off a momentous year. Charles, who is the longest-serving heir to the British throne, marked his milestone 70th birthday last month. In May, he welcomed a new daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, with her wedding to his younger son, Prince Harry.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Hugo Burnand/PA Wire

Prince Charles and Camilla's 2018 Christmas card Hugo Burnand/PA Wire

And in April, there had been the joyful arrival of a third grandchild — Prince Louis, who was born on April 23 to proud parents Prince William and Kate Middleton. The news that Meghan is expecting in the spring means a fourth grandchild is just around the corner.

Charles and Camilla have varied their card choices over the years. Last year, Charles and Camilla unveiled a Christmas card featuring a black-tie portrait taken at Camilla’s own 70th birthday celebration.

Charles and Camilla's 2017 Christmas card. Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The year before, they chose a festive image taken at the Cultural Heritage Festival in Osijek, Croatia.

Charles and Camilla's 2016 card. Chris Jackson

And in 2015, the duo— who call each other by the pet nicknames Fred and Gladys (from Charles’ favorite radio comedy program, The Goon Show) — looked relaxed and casual, with the prince pulling his wife in for a sweet squeeze and Camilla resting her head on her husband’s shoulder.

The families of both Charles’ sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, also released their Christmas cards on Friday.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s first-ever Christmas card as a married couple features a newly released shot from their wedding in May. In the image, the couple are photographed from behind as they enjoy the fireworks at the royal wedding evening reception at Frogmore House.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Chris Allerton

Prince William and Kate also released their official family Christmas card with Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 8 months, taking center stage.

The unexpected holiday portrait was taken in late summer and features all three kids — with little Louis making his Christmas card debut!

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Prince George Matt Porteous

After winding up his public duties for the year, Charles — who spent Wednesday morning alongside Harry at a discussion with bereaved families and experts about violent crime among youth — will head to Sandringham, in Norfolk, to celebrate Christmas with his mother, Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the extended royal family.