Prince Charles and Camilla Just Copied Kate Middleton and Prince William's Social Media Change

The royal couple have changed their display name on Twitter, replacing "Clarence House" with their official titles "The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall." Their handle remains the same to reflect their office and London residence.

Prince Charles and Camilla have yet to make a similar adjustment to their Instagram page, which still has Clarence House as both the handle and display name, though their titles are mentioned in the bio.

The Twitter tweak comes just two months after Charles' son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate replaced "Kensington Palace" with the more fitting "Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" as their display name on both Twitter and Instagram.

Kate and William, both 38, have their royal office at Kensington Palace, their official residence in London where they live with their three children. The social media account also covered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's work and activities until last spring, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex created their own office at Buckingham Palace and launched their own Instagram account, which is now defunct following their royal exit.

Image zoom Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Images

Charles, 71, and Camilla, who celebrated her 73rd birthday last week, have amassed more than 905,000 followers on Twitter and 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Image zoom Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty

After months of quarantining at their Scottish home and doing royal engagements virtually, Camilla and Prince Charles have returned to in-person visits. However, Camilla shared how social distancing and other precautions changed their outings.

"It’s very strange, we went to Gloucester the other day to thanks these wonderful NHS frontline workers," Camilla recently said on BBC Radio. "But I wanted to go up to them and shake their hand and say, 'You’ve done such wonderful job,' but it didn’t feel quite the same standing in my little circle, don’t move left or right. You had to shout thank you, and it’s very different."

Image zoom Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles Samir Hussein/WireImage

Camilla also admitted she previously "really hated the Internet," but found it to be "brilliant" during lockdown as she used it to communicate with family and friends. Still, she found video engagements to be no replacement for the real thing.