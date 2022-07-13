Stilts and Steel Drums! Prince Charles and Camilla Celebrate Return of Carnival After COVID Cancelations

Prince Charles and Camilla got a preview of next month's Notting Hill Carnival, which celebrates Caribbean and Black culture

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are getting a taste of Carnival!

The royal couple stepped out at an event on Wednesday in celebration of next month's Notting Hill Carnival, which is making its return after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. London's celebration of Caribbean and Black culture, which started in 1966, is second only to Brazil's Rio Carnival in size.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Prince Charles, 73, was photographed trying out the steel drums — but quipped, "I'm not much cop at this," according to ITV — and reaching up to shake hands with performers on stilts after marveling at their height.

"Hello up there," Charles said, according to The Telegraph.

Prince Charles and Camilla celebrate Notting Hill Carnival's return Prince Charles | Credit: Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty

Camilla, who will celebrate her 75th birthday on Sunday, carried a fan amid the U.K. heatwave.

"If it had been cooler, we could have had a jolly good dance," she said, according to ITV.

Sisters Natalie and Claire Johnson greeted Prince Charles and Camilla while wearing colorful costumes and headdresses.

"For me, it's the heritage," she told ITV. "I'm just so proud of it and the culture, the representation, the way that we can just be — and be proud — and the party vibe and the community spirit."

Allyson Williams, a director of the carnival's board, told The Telegraph: "Everyone is excited about the return of the carnival. Camilla told me she came to Notting Hill Carnival many years ago. I hope they both come back one day."

Prince Charles and Camilla celebrate Notting Hill Carnival's return Prince Charles | Credit: Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Charles has previously praised the "immeasurable" contribution to British society made by the Windrush generation, the nearly half a million people who moved from the Caribbean to U.K. when the nation faced severe labor shortages in the wake of World War II.

Prince Charles and Camilla celebrate Notting Hill Carnival's return Prince Charles | Credit: Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton faced controversy when they visited Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas earlier this year. The tour saw protests over colonialism and calls to drop Queen Elizabeth as head of state.