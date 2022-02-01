Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Ring in the Year of the Tiger in London's Chinatown
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are ushering in the Year of the Tiger.
On Tuesday, the royal couple visited London's Chinatown to take part in the Lunar New Year celebrations. Prince Charles, 73, and Camilla, 74, both sported red scarves as they were greeted by performers dressed as dancing lions — after they assisted in "waking" them, of course.
Lunar New Year, also called Spring Festival, is celebrated by Chinese, South Korean, Vietnamese, Malaysian, Singaporean, Lao, Thai, Mongolian, Bruneian, Indonesian, Japanese, Cambodian, Filipino and East Timorese communities around the world. The holiday began as a time for feasting and to honor household and heavenly deities as well as ancestors.
Charles and Camilla proceeded through Chinatown, seeing delicacies sold by a local supermarket and visiting a Chinese restaurant, where they observed a calligraphy demonstration — and even tried it themselves! (Their daughter-in-law Meghan Markle would take note — she taught calligraphy classes and worked as a freelance calligrapher, even writing the invitations for Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's wedding in 2005.)
Prince Charles then joined a conversation with members of the local community about hate crime towards the Chinese and wider East and South-East Asian Communities. Meanwhile, Camilla visited The Chinese Information and Advice Centre, where she will meet with police officers, immigration caseworkers and clients.
Prince Charles has long been interested in Chinese arts and culture. In February 2015, the couple also visited Chinatown to mark Chinese New Year, and they visited parts of South-East Asia including Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei during a 2017 tour.
Over the weekend, Prince Charles issued a statement to those celebrating Lunar New Year.
"My wife and I would like to wish a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year to all those in China – and everyone celebrating the new Lunar Year across the world," he said. "As we enter the Year of the Tiger, known for courageous action and rising to challenge and adventure, I hope the whole world will make this a year of action. Together let's create a better future for all our children by shifting the way we live and work to be in harmony with Nature and the planet."