Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Ring in the Year of the Tiger in London's Chinatown

On Tuesday, the royal couple visited London's Chinatown to take part in the Lunar New Year celebrations. Prince Charles, 73, and Camilla, 74, both sported red scarves as they were greeted by performers dressed as dancing lions — after they assisted in "waking" them, of course.

Lunar New Year, also called Spring Festival, is celebrated by Chinese, South Korean, Vietnamese, Malaysian, Singaporean, Lao, Thai, Mongolian, Bruneian, Indonesian, Japanese, Cambodian, Filipino and East Timorese communities around the world. The holiday began as a time for feasting and to honor household and heavenly deities as well as ancestors.

Charles and Camilla proceeded through Chinatown, seeing delicacies sold by a local supermarket and visiting a Chinese restaurant, where they observed a calligraphy demonstration — and even tried it themselves! (Their daughter-in-law Meghan Markle would take note — she taught calligraphy classes and worked as a freelance calligrapher, even writing the invitations for Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's wedding in 2005.)

Prince Charles then joined a conversation with members of the local community about hate crime towards the Chinese and wider East and South-East Asian Communities. Meanwhile, Camilla visited The Chinese Information and Advice Centre, where she will meet with police officers, immigration caseworkers and clients.

Prince Charles has long been interested in Chinese arts and culture. In February 2015, the couple also visited Chinatown to mark Chinese New Year, and they visited parts of South-East Asia including Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei during a 2017 tour.

Over the weekend, Prince Charles issued a statement to those celebrating Lunar New Year.