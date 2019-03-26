9 Photos That Prove Prince Charles and Camilla Have More Fun Than Any Other Royals on Tour!

Prince Charles had Lionel Richie laughing all night long. The Queen’s eldest son met with Richie at the Coral Reef Club Hotel in Barbados to officially name him as an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust International.

Charles thanked the singer for taking the position – and added in a quip quoting Richie’s 1983 hit “Hello.” The royal told him, “It must have been you I was looking for.”

“Oh, did you just say that?” Richie replied, feigning shock. “He did say that.”