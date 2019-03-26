9 Photos That Prove Prince Charles and Camilla Have More Fun Than Any Other Royals on Tour!

Charles thanked the singer for taking the position – and added in a quip quoting Richie’s 1983 hit “Hello.” The royal told him, “It must have been you I was looking for.”
“Oh, did you just say that?” Richie replied, feigning shock. “He did say that.”
During the fourth day of their 12-day tour, the royal couple stopped off in Kingstown, which is the capital Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, for a full day of events surrounding female empowerment and environmental preservation.
After making their arrival, Camilla — who opted to stay cool in the Caribbean heat by wearing a light pink kaftan and flowy white pants, accessorized with a matching white parasol — was handed a shot of passion fruit rum to celebrate her visit.
Prince Charles got acquainted with a parrot during his visit to the Botanical Gardens during a stop in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
The British heir kept the beat at a reception at the Government House in Nevis, St. Kitts.
The royal couple took in the sights of Grenada during a stroll along the beach.
Charles climbs into the ring during a visit to Rafael Trejo Boxing Gym, where he viewed a training session and met boxers, including young students.
The Duchess of Cornwall receives a kiss on her hand from a human statue during a guided tour of Old Havana during the duo’s historic visit to Cuba.
The pair arrived to a British Classic Car event in Havana, Cuba, in style – in a black classic convertible!
Charles shared a laugh with local bikers at the British Classic Car event in Havana.
