Prince Charles and Camilla Step Out Together for First Time Since 'Queen Consort' Announcement

The couple got dressed up — Camilla, 74, in a green ensemble with a statement necklace and Charles, 73, in a classic tuxedo — to attend a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at London's British Museum on Wednesday evening. It marked their first joint outing since Queen Elizabeth announced her "sincere wish" for the royal to be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne one day.

Other attendees included DJ Naughty Boy, film director Gurinder Chadha, politician Rishi Sunak and British Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The British Asian Trust was a charity founded by Prince Charles in 2007 to combat poverty and injustice in South Asia.

The Queen, 95, used her Platinum Jubilee to share the announcement regarding Camilla's future title.

She said that "when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

The monarch also noted that her late husband, Prince Philip, was "a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it."

Similarly, Camilla is a "huge support" for Charles, a royal insider tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, adding that the future King can be prone to "Eeyore moments" and Camilla "jollies him up."

In a statement shared over the weekend marking the Queen's Accession Day, Prince Charles said, "We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout."

Camilla stepped out solo for the first time following the announcement on Tuesday. She paid a visit to Roundhill Primary School in Bath in her role as patron of St. John's Foundation, a local charity.