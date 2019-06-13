Why Are Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Wearing Bedazzled Animal Masks?

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are literal party animals!

The royal couple had some fun with animal-themed face masks during a Clarence House reception for the Elephant Family Animal Ball on Thursday. Charles and Camilla held sparkling black masquerade masks resembling big cats against their faces, while the Queen’s eldest son and heir had a laugh at some of the other masks resembling elephants and birds.

The ball was held to raise money for the Elephant Family charity, for which Charles and Camilla are co-presidents. The organization, dedicated to protecting the Asian elephants from extinction in the wild, was co-founded by Camilla’s brother, Mark Shand.

Other members of the royal family are also involved in the charity, with Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson serving as patrons.

Some of the guests at the Animal Ball included artist Tracey Emin and fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

“The dedicated efforts of Elephant Family are helping to highlight and resolve the issues faced by Asia’s vulnerable elephants,” Prince Charles has previously said. “Not only are these magnificent animals trapped in a daily battle for food, water and space with an ever-expanding human population, but they also face the increasing threat of being killed for their skin to supply a growing illegal market.”

He added, “Elephant Family’s work is helping to secure a longterm future not just for Asia’s elephants, but for the wider biodiversity of Asia’s forests and wild landscapes which are vital to the survival of all of us.”

Prince Charles is a longtime advocate of conservation efforts, and he’s passed that passion onto his sons. Both Prince William and Prince Harry have supported elephant conservation, with William serving as patron of the Tusk Trust, while Harry has worked directly with elephants in Africa.

“It’s amazing to see such unbelievable creatures being moved in a way that you could never even dream of,” Harry said in a 2016 video from a trip where he helped move 500 wild elephants from the Liwonde National Park and Majete Wildlife Reserve to Nkhotakota Wildlife Reserve. “To be with elephants – such a massive beast – is such a unique experience. In a weird way they know that we are here to help. Otherwise, the wake up box would be a completely different story. And they are so calm. They’re so relaxed.”