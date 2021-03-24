Prince Charles and Camilla Arrive in Greece for First Overseas Visit Since Most Recent U.K. Lockdown

The couple embarked on their first overseas visit since the most recent U.K. lockdown amid COVID-19, arriving in Greece on Wednesday. They traveled to Athens on the RAF Voyager plane to celebrate the bicentennial of Greece's independence at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

They were greeted by Prime Minister Mitsotakis at the official ceremony celebrating the opening of The National Gallery, where they viewed some of the artwork. This evening, they will attend an official state dinner and reception at the Presidential Mansion.