See a Sneak Peek of Prince Charles' Palace Birthday Party in Glam Pic with Wife Camilla

Prince Charles is celebrating his 70th birthday in style!

On Wednesday, Charles was photographed with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall moments before heading to his birthday party hosted by his mother Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace.

For the special evening, Charles sported a black tuxedo while Camilla chose a stunning off-the-shoulder navy gown and accessorized her look with dangling diamond earrings and a diamond necklace.

Inside the party, Queen Elizabeth made a sweet speech praising her eldest child and heir to the throne, noting that she was honored to be there to experience the milestone.

“It is a privilege for any mother to be able to propose a toast to her son on his 70th birthday,” the 92-year-old monarch began. “It means that you have lived long enough to see your child grow up. It is rather like — to use an analogy I am certain will find favor — planting a tree and being able to watch it grow.”

The Queen continued, “My mother saw me turn 70, of course. And she was heard to observe that 70 is exactly the age when the number of candles on your cake finally exceeds the amount of breath you have to blow them out.”

In addition, she went on to praise Charles’ dedication to saving the environment and raising a family.

“Over his 70 years, Philip and I have seen Charles become a champion of conservation and the arts, a great charitable leader — a dedicated and respected heir to the throne to stand comparison with any in history — and a wonderful father,” the monarch said. “Most of all, sustained by his wife Camilla, he is his own man, passionate and creative.”

“So this toast is to wish a happy birthday to my son, in every respect a duchy original,” Queen Elizabeth concluded, jokingly referring to the company which her son set up in 1990 to sell organic food products. “To you Charles. To the Prince of Wales.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also spotted arriving at Charles’ celebration.

After spending all day in Yorkshire on official royal duty, Will and Kate made a glamorous entrance to the bash. Kate was spotted wearing a one-shoulder ruffled pink gown with a show-stopping updo that showed off her glittering diamond drop earrings surrounded by a pear-shaped stone.

Meghan and Harry, who are expecting her first child in the spring, arrived to the palace in a separate car. Meghan also sported a classic updo and diamond drop earrings that she previously wore in Fiji during the couple’s royal tour last month.

Both royal brothers looked sharp in matching black tuxes.

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and other European royals were also in attendance for the exciting occasion.

Ahead of the royal bash, Prince Charles opened up to reporters about what it feels like to be 70 years old. “I’m not sure. It’s rather like indigestion. ‘Many Happy returns’ are not quite the same as you get older,” he said.

Earlier in the evening, Clarence House released a new portrait of Charles to honor his milestone birthday.

He was also celebrated on Tuesday with two additional portraits that featured himself and his sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren, along with a series of new stamps.