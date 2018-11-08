How Prince George and Princess Charlotte Nearly Caused an Embarrassing Moment for Prince Charles

Like many grandparents, Prince Charles couldn’t help but pick up a few souvenirs for his grandchildren during his travels.

There was just one problem: the royal didn’t have cash on him!

In a new documentary marking Charles’ upcoming 70th birthday on Nov. 14, the cameras follow the Queen’s firstborn as he visited a market during his tour of the South Pacific island of Vanuatu back in April.

After seeing the crafts made by locals, Charles couldn’t help but pick out a few things to take home. These included wooden pig ornaments intended for his grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“I’m wondering whether to buy a pig or not, they’re rather nice. Children always love those, don’t they? Pigs?” he says in Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, which airs on BBC One Thursday night. “I may have to take these back for the children.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Charles picked out a few other items, including a basket and a bag, which he declared would make “very nice presents.”

“I’m trying to help contribute towards the local economy in Vanuatu,” he joked.

Charles’ protection officer and private secretary scrambled to sort out the payment, trying to find the correct amount of local currency in the background.

Prince Charles in Vanuatu Ben Bohane/AFP/Getty

Prince William says in the documentary that his father is “brilliant” with his three children: Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 6-month-old Prince Louis.

But William also says he wishes that Charles would slow down enough to be able to spare more time for them.

“It’s something I’m working more heavily on, put it that way,” William, 36, explains. “I think he does have time for it, but I would like him to have more time with the children.”

Chris Jackson/Getty

Now that his father has reached his landmark year, “it’s a perfect time to consolidate a little bit,” William says, “as most families would do, you are worried about having them around and making sure their health’s okay. He’s the fittest man I know, but equally I want him to be fit until he’s 95. Having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to you know play around with the grandchildren. Because when he’s there, he’s brilliant. But we need him there as much as possible.”