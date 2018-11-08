The Youngest Royals
23 featured stories since MORE

How Prince George and Princess Charlotte Nearly Caused an Embarrassing Moment for Prince Charles

placeholder
Stephanie Petit
November 08, 2018 11:16 AM

Like many grandparents, Prince Charles couldn’t help but pick up a few souvenirs for his grandchildren during his travels.

There was just one problem: the royal didn’t have cash on him!

In a new documentary marking Charles’ upcoming 70th birthday on Nov. 14, the cameras follow the Queen’s firstborn as he visited a market during his tour of the South Pacific island of Vanuatu back in April.

After seeing the crafts made by locals, Charles couldn’t help but pick out a few things to take home. These included wooden pig ornaments intended for his grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“I’m wondering whether to buy a pig or not, they’re rather nice. Children always love those, don’t they? Pigs?” he says in Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, which airs on BBC One Thursday night. “I may have to take these back for the children.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
  • Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Charles picked out a few other items, including a basket and a bag, which he declared would make “very nice presents.”

“I’m trying to help contribute towards the local economy in Vanuatu,” he joked.

Charles’ protection officer and private secretary scrambled to sort out the payment, trying to find the correct amount of local currency in the background.

Prince Charles in Vanuatu
Ben Bohane/AFP/Getty

Prince William says in the documentary that his father is “brilliant” with his three children: Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 6-month-old Prince Louis.

But William also says he wishes that Charles would slow down enough to be able to spare more time for them.

“It’s something I’m working more heavily on, put it that way,” William, 36, explains. “I think he does have time for it, but I would like him to have more time with the children.”

Chris Jackson/Getty

RELATED: Prince Charles Just Made a Rare Comment About Grandson Prince George — and a Surprise Gift for Him

Now that his father has reached his landmark year, “it’s a perfect time to consolidate a little bit,” William says, “as most families would do, you are worried about having them around and making sure their health’s okay. He’s the fittest man I know, but equally I want him to be fit until he’s 95. Having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to you know play around with the grandchildren. Because when he’s there, he’s brilliant. But we need him there as much as possible.”

The Youngest Royals
23 featured stories since
Princess Charlotte Won't Be Last Baby for Prince William and Princess Kate
Arthur? Philip? Prince William Teases Royal Baby Name: 'You'll Find Out Soon Enough'
Royal Baby Withdrawal? This Is When You Can Expect to See Prince Louis Again
There Is One Major Difference Between Prince Louis' Birth Certificate and George and Charlotte's
Prince Louis' VIP Visitors Keep Coming! Grandpa Prince Charles Pops in to Visit the Newborn
See the Brand-New Photos the Palace Just Released of Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte!
Can You Spot the Sweet Hand-Me-Downs in the New Photos of Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte?
See How Prince Louis' First Portrait Stacks Up Against Charlotte's (Complete with Royal Kiss!)
Kate Middleton Arrives at the Royal Wedding Less Than a Month After Giving Birth to Prince Louis
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Show at Uncle Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding
Kate Middleton Offers Rare Glimpse Into Her 'Simple' Family Life with George, Charlotte and Louis
Prince William and Kate Middleton Just Revealed Prince Louis' Christening Date
See the Moment Princess Diana Introduced Prince William to the World 36 Years Ago Today
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Accidentally Stole the Spotlight During the Palace Flypast!
Did Princess Charlotte Tell Off Photographers at Prince Louis' Christening?
George’s Smile and Charlotte’s Pose Steal the Spotlight in Prince Louis’ Christening Photos
Prince William Reveals He's Trying to Get George and Charlotte to Play Tennis and Soccer
The Sweet Princess Charlotte Detail You May Have Missed in Prince Louis' Christening Portraits
Prince George’s Not-So-Shy Birthday Photo Is Here — See How It Compares to His 4 Past Portraits!
Prince Louis Is 3 Months Old! Here's Every Sweet Detail We Know About the Littlest Royal (So Far!)
Where Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby Fall in the Line of Succession?
Prince Charles Snuck a Subtle Tribute to All Three of His Grandchildren in New Video
How Prince George and Princess Charlotte Nearly Caused an Embarrassing Moment for Prince Charles

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.