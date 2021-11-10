Elton John was knighted in 1998, but he just joined an even more exclusive group

The music icon, 74, was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour, a special award granted to those who have made a major contribution to the arts, science, medicine or government over a long period of time. There can be only 65 members at any time in addition to the monarch, and John joined the Companions of Honour in Queen Elizabeth's honors list in late 2019 for his services to music and charity.

Prince Charles presented John with the honor on Wednesday during an Investiture Ceremony at Windsor Castle.

"An incredible honour to be made a member of the Order of Companions of Honour today in acknowledgement of my services to music and the fight to end AIDS through @ejaf," the musician, , who was knighted by the queen in 1998, wrote on Instagram along with photos of himself showing off his new award. "Thank you to the Prince of Wales and @clarencehouse for your recognition and support."

John has a long history with the royal family. He was famously friends with Princess Diana after the two met at Prince Andrew's 21st birthday party in 1981, the singer recalled in his 2019 autobiography Me.

"She was blessed with an incredible social ease, an ability to make people feel totally comfortable in her company," he wrote. "That night in 1981, she arrived in the ballroom and we immediately clicked. We ended up pretending to dance the Charleston while hooting at the disco's feebleness."

John said that Diana was "fabulous company, the best dinner party guest, incredibly indiscreet, a real gossip: you could ask her anything and she'd tell you."

John famously performed "Candle in the Wind" at Princess Diana's 1997 funeral at Westminster Abbey, changing some of the lyrics to honor her.

The singer maintained a relationship with Diana's two sons. In 2007, 10 years after the royal's tragic death, Prince William and Prince Harry joined John on stage at Wembley Stadium in London for a tribute concert for Diana, where he performed "Your Song."

John and his husband David Furnish were also guests at Prince William's 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton, and the musician attended and performed at the 2018 wedding reception of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

