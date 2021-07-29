Prince Charles went by his local title, the Duke of Rothesay, during a two-day trip to Scotland this week

Prince Charles Just Wore a Kilt to the Beach — See His Tartan-and-Knee Socks Style

Forget socks and sandals! Prince Charles opted for the rare combination of tartan and tide.

Charles went by his local title, the Duke of Rothesay, during a two-day trip to Scotland this week. On Thursday, he visited Scrabster Beach in Thurso to meet team members of the Caithness Beach Clean Group.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the Clarence House Instagram, the group was founded in March 2019 to address the proliferation of plastic litter locally and "has carried out over 3,500 beach cleans so far!"

Charles, 72, continued his tour of the community at DS McGregor and Partners Veterinary Surgery, where he me "some very well behaved patients."

As his final stop, the prince toured the House of the Northern Gate and its gardens, which has been newly restored. Famously, the house was visited in 1948 by Charles' grandmother, Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and more recently it has served as a hotel, a private residence and nearly became a recording studio for Led Zeppelin.

With the loosening of COVID restrictions in the U.K., the royals have been criss-crossing through the four countries in the Kingdom.