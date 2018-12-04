Prince Charles Will Travel to Washington, D.C. for George H.W. Bush's Funeral

The heir to the British throne will attend Wednesday’s funeral for the late 41st United States president, George H.W. Bush, who died at age 94 on Friday.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, Clarence House, the residence of Prince Charles, 70, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 71, confirmed the oldest son of Queen Elizabeth would fly across the pond for the somber occasion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“The Prince of Wales will attend the state funeral of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush,” the post read. “The service will take place tomorrow at The National Cathedral in Washington. The Prince will be representing Her Majesty The Queen.”

The Prince of Wales will attend the state funeral of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush. The service will take place tomorrow at The National Cathedral in Washington. The Prince will be representing Her Majesty The Queen. — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) December 4, 2018

On Saturday, the Queen shared her condolences with current President Donald Trump and “the people of America.”

“It was with sadness that I learned of the death of President George H.W. Bush last night,” she said in a statement shared on the royal family’s official website. “President Bush was a great friend and ally of the United Kingdom. He was also a patriot, serving his country with honour and distinction in Office and during the Second World War.”

Prince Charles and George H. W. Bush ANDREW PARSONS/AFP/Getty

RELATED: Meghan McCain Blasts Joy Behar on The View for Criticizing Trump During George H.W. Bush Tribute

The monarch continued: “Prince Philip and I remember our days in Texas in 1991 with great fondness. My thoughts and prayers are with President Bush’s family and the American people.”

She signed it “Elizabeth R.”

The Queen, 92, traveled to Texas with her husband Prince Philip in May 1991, becoming the first British monarch to visit the state, according to the Associated Press.

Ahead of his funeral on Wednesday, Bush became the 12th president to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Monday evening. The last deceased commander-in-chief to do so was Gerald Ford in 2006. Bush’s casket will remain there until 7 a.m. EST, Wednesday. Then, his body will be taken back to Houston after the services at the Washington National Cathedral.

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive to pay their respects to former US President George H. W. Bush BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty

The president and First Lady Melania Trump paid their respects to the decorated Navy veteran on Monday — along with thousands of mourners who waited in line to visit his remains.

The first couple arrived hand-in-hand as they bowed their heads in prayer with the former Apprentice host also saluting Bush’s casket before leaving. The visit by the Trumps was a total of 75 seconds, according to CNN.

RELATED: Former Vice President Dan Quayle Remembers ‘Wonderful’ Lobster Lunches with George H.W. Bush

People pay respects as the remains of former US President George H. W. Bush lie in state in the US Capitol's rotunda BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty

Hours before the Trumps’ arrival, Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell paid their respects at the Rotunda.

In a presidential proclamation, Trump declared that Wednesday would be dedicated to Bush’s memory and that flags should be lowered to half-staff in his honor for 30 days.

Former president George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Alex Brandon/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“President George H.W. Bush led a long, successful and beautiful life,” Trump tweeted. “Whenever I was with him I saw his absolute joy for life and true pride in his family. His accomplishments were great from beginning to end. He was a truly wonderful man and will be missed by all!”

Joint service members of a military casket team carry the casket of former President George H. W. Bush TING SHEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Bush’s spokesperson Jim McGrath confirmed his death on Friday, writing in a statement, “George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018. He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings.”

RELATED VIDEO: George H.W. Bush’s Service Dog Sully Guards His Coffin in Poignant Photo: ‘Mission Complete’

“He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline ‘Robin’ Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William or ‘Bucky’ Bush.”