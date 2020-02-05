Prince Charles Asks Katy Perry to Sing to His Plants — and She Agrees: 'You Have My Word, Sir'

Prince Charles had a unique request for Katy Perry.

The two teamed up at a glittering reception at Banqueting House in London on Tuesday night, where Queen Elizabeth‘s son announced the music star as an ambassador of the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund for India. And while the children of India were the focus of the evening, they also chatted about Charles’ beloved garden.

Perry, who first met Prince Charles in India three months ago, told the royal “hello again” — and said she heard that he talked to his plants.

He replied with a laugh, “I would prefer it if you sang to them.”

The pop star brought up the exchange in her speech, vowing to fulfill his wish.

“I’m excited to be here because I’m a big fan of His Royal Highness and all the work that he has done and is continuing to do, especially in India for children,” Perry said. “In my own personal experience he has an incredibly kind soul — so kind that yes, sometimes he talks to his plants. And he asked me if I would sing to his plants.”

“And I will in the future,” she promised. “You have my word, sir.”

“I’m enormously grateful to Katy Perry for such a kind introduction, which she told me just now that she wanted to make slightly more spicy but I think she resisted the temptation,” Charles said. “But I must say, it was a great pleasure to have met her in Mumbai last November at a gathering for British Asian Trust council members on the day before my birthday.”

“Meeting her turned out to be a wonderful birthday present,” he continued. “Given Katy’s long-standing commitment to charitable causes around the world, I’m delighted to be announcing that she has most generously agreed to become an ambassador for the British Asian Trust’s children’s protection fund for India. I could hardly be more grateful to Katy for agreeing to take on this vital role.”

Charles first met with Perry in India last November at a meeting in Mumbai of British Asian Trust supporters and advisors. Already a champion for children’s rights through her work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Katy decided to show her long-term support to the organization and cause upon learning about the anti-trafficking work that the British Asian Trust is doing in the country.

“My work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador has taken me to many parts of the world and opened my eyes to the many vulnerabilities of children,” Perry said in a statement. “India has long held a special place in my heart, and on my last visit, I was able to meet with The Prince of Wales and other leaders in Mumbai, and I was impressed by their strong plan – from on-ground initiatives to fundraising – that will aim to cut child trafficking in half.

“That is why I am especially honored to be named an ambassador for the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, and to help shine my light on the work that the British Asian Trust will be doing in South Asia, and to be a part of finding solutions to child trafficking. Children are vulnerable and innocent and have to be protected.”