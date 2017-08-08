14 Never-Before-Seen Photos of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Wedding

These rare photographs expose a more candid, intimate side to Prince Charles and Princess Diana's nuptials

Diana Pearl
August 08, 2017 10:45 AM
Diana enters Buckingham Palace surrounded by the young bridesmaids and pageboys. 3,500 guests attended their July 29 nuptials back in 1981.
pinterest

Diana enters Buckingham Palace surrounded by the young bridesmaids and pageboys. 3,500 guests attended their July 29 nuptials back in 1981.

RR Auction/Splash News Online
In her arms, Diana cradles Clementine Hambro, who, at just 5 years old, was her youngest bridesmaid.
pinterest

In her arms, Diana cradles Clementine Hambro, who, at just 5 years old, was her youngest bridesmaid.

RR Auction/Splash News Online
Unlike the rest of the girls, Hambro was Diana's choice – she was a favorite pupil of Diana's at the Young England kindergarten, where she taught before she was married.
pinterest

Unlike the rest of the girls, Hambro was Diana’s choice – she was a favorite pupil of Diana’s at the Young England kindergarten, where she taught before she was married.

RR Auction/Splash News Online
Dubbed the "wedding of the century," Charles and Diana's nuptials were attended by the royal family at home, and others abroad. Here, the Queen Mother looks on as Diana and Charles speak with their attendants.
pinterest

Dubbed the “wedding of the century,” Charles and Diana’s nuptials were attended by the royal family at home, and others abroad. Here, the Queen Mother looks on as Diana and Charles speak with their attendants.

RR Auction/Splash News Online
Princess Diana walks side-by-side with her new mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.
pinterest

Princess Diana walks side-by-side with her new mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.

RR Auction/Splash News Online
Prince Andrew (bending) and Princes Charles (right) chat with the wedding attendants after the elaborate ceremony at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.
pinterest

Prince Andrew (bending) and Princes Charles (right) chat with the wedding attendants after the elaborate ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

RR Auction/Splash News Online
Charles and Diana walk out onto the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony, where hundreds of thousands of well-wishers wait below.
pinterest

Charles and Diana walk out onto the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony, where hundreds of thousands of well-wishers wait below.

RR Auction/Splash News Online
The newlyweds in a candid, intimate moment just after saying their vows at St. Paul's. Diana's iconic dress was crafted by British fashion designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel.
pinterest

The newlyweds in a candid, intimate moment just after saying their vows at St. Paul’s. Diana’s iconic dress was crafted by British fashion designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

RR Auction
Diana – and her long (25 foot!) train – prepare for the day's official portraits.
pinterest

Diana – and her long (25 foot!) train – prepare for the day’s official portraits.

RR Auction/Splash News Online
Both the Spencer and Windsor-Mountbatten family fill the Buckingham Palace throne room before the staged portraits are shot.
pinterest

Both the Spencer and Windsor-Mountbatten family fill the Buckingham Palace throne room before the staged portraits are shot.

RR Auction/Splash News Online
Princess Michael of Kent, wife of Prince Michael, a cousin of the Queen, chats with a guest.
pinterest

Princess Michael of Kent, wife of Prince Michael, a cousin of the Queen, chats with a guest.

RR Auction/Splash News Online
These photographs are outtakes from Patrick Lichfield's private photograph taken for the royal family. Since 1981, the photographer's assistant has held these rare images.
pinterest

These photographs are outtakes from Patrick Lichfield’s private photograph taken for the royal family. Since 1981, the photographer’s assistant has held these rare images.

RR Auction
The enormous crowds near Buckingham Palace are broadcast on a television nearby…
pinterest

The enormous crowds near Buckingham Palace are broadcast on a television nearby…

RR Auction/Splash News Online
…While the Queen looks on. "You can see the Queen watching the throng of people outside Buckingham Palace," Bobby Livingston, Executive VP of RR Auctions, told PEOPLE. "It's pretty spectacular."
pinterest

…While the Queen looks on. “You can see the Queen watching the throng of people outside Buckingham Palace,” Bobby Livingston, Executive VP of RR Auctions, told PEOPLE. “It’s pretty spectacular.”

RR Auction/Splash News Online
