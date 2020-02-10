Prince Charles and Camilla’s 2005 Engagement Announcement Said She’d Be 'Princess Consort' — Not Queen

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are celebrating 15 years since they announced their royal engagement.

The Prince of Wales, 71, and Camilla Parker Bowles, 72, officially tied the knot in a civil ceremony on April 9, 2005 at Windsor Castle. After the marriage, Camilla assumed the title of Duchess of Cornwall.

A press release that was shared on the day of their engagement announcement on February 10, 2005, revealed what should happen to Camilla’s title once her husband succeeds the throne as King — and it didn’t include the title of “Queen.”

“It is intended that Mrs Parker Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne,” read the statement, which was recently resurfaced by Twitter account Gert’s Royals.

However, it’s now believed that Charles intends to make his wife Queen Consort when he is crowned King, yet nothing has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace. The palace also removed the question of whether or not Camilla will be Queen from the FAQ on Charles’s official website years ago.

Most people believe the prince will announce Camilla’s title as Queen Consort, but it will likely be announced in the days after he succeeds.

Charles first met Camilla Shand in a meeting arranged by mutual friend, Lucia Santa Cruz, at a polo match in 1970. The two had an instant connection. In 1971, Charles joined the Royal Navy, putting a strain on his relationship with Camilla. To make matters more complicated, she didn’t have what were then seen as prerequisites for marrying the Prince of Wales: An aristocratic bloodline and her virginity. They eventually parted ways, and she reconnected with Andrew Parker Bowles (a former boyfriend of Princess Anne), whom she wed. She and Charles remained close friends. Charles went on to marry Lady Diana Spencer in 1981. By 1986, Camilla and Charles start seeing each other again, even though both were married with children.

Charles’s affair with Camilla became public knowledge when tapes of conversations between Charles and Camilla were leaked in the press in 1992. Prince Charles and Princess Diana officially announce their separation later in the year. In 1995, Camilla and Parker Bowles announce their intention to divorce. Charles and Diana divorce on August 28, 1996. Diana died in a car crash in Paris one year later.

In 1998 — one year after the death of Diana — Charles introduced sons William and Harry to Camilla, but it still seemed impossible that the two would ever be able to marry if Charles was to retain his position as heir to the throne. But in 2000, the Queen attended a lunch that both Charles and Camilla are attending — a subtle, but significant acknowledgement of their relationship.

Recently, Camilla has been attending events on behalf of the Queen, such as the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.