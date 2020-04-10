Prince Charles and Camilla Subtly Recreated Their 2005 Engagement Photo for 15th Anniversary

Image zoom Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty; Clarence House/PA Wire via Getty

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall knew the perfect place to pose for their 15th wedding anniversary portrait.

The royal couple released of a new photo from their Birkhall home in Scotland, where they retreated to amid the coronavirus pandemic, to celebrate the milestone this week. Prince Charles and Camilla are all smiles in the candid photo, which was taken by a member of their staff on Wednesday morning — and the snap even featured a cameo from Camilla’s two Jack Russell terriers, Beth and Bluebell.

And if the spot looks familiar to royal fans, there’s a good reason: the porch is the same place they took the portrait that was released on Feb. 10, 2005, when they announced their engagement. The same green door alongside wood paneling are visible in both photos — as well as a nearly identical floral arrangement hanging on the wall.

Image zoom Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty

Image zoom Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles Clarence House

Prince Charles, 71, and the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, celebrated 15 years of marriage together at their Scottish home after being in self-isolation due to coronavirus.

Camilla recently came out of her self-isolation period on Monday, and then reunited with Charles, PEOPLE confirmed. Despite not having tested positive for COVID-19, Camilla had to remain in isolation for 14 days due to her husband’s positive diagnosis of the virus, which was revealed on March 25. The Prince of Wales came out of self-isolation last week, seven days after he was diagnosed, which followed the current U.K. policy regarding coronavirus.

Image zoom Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles Christopher Furlong - WPA Pool/Getty

The Prince of Wales and Camilla Parker Bowles officially tied the knot in a civil ceremony on April 9, 2005 at Windsor Castle. After the marriage, Camilla assumed the title of Duchess of Cornwall.RELATED: See the Best Photos from Prince Charles and Camilla’s Wedding to Celebrate Their 14th Anniversary

Camilla’s wedding dress for the first ceremony was a white silk chiffon dress, which she paired with a matching coat. She completed the outfit with a wide-brimmed hat by Philip Treacy, decorated with elaborate feathers.

Since both of them were divorced, Charles and Camilla had a civil marriage ceremony followed by a blessing at Windsor Castle instead of a church service.

Image zoom Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage

Charles’ parents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip did not attend the civil wedding ceremony. However, both were present at the Service of Prayer and Dedication at St. George’s Chapel.

Charles first met Camilla Shand in a meeting arranged by mutual friend, Lucia Santa Cruz, at a polo match in 1970. The two had an instant connection. In 1971, Charles joined the Royal Navy, putting a strain on his relationship with Camilla. To make matters more complicated, she didn’t have what were then seen as prerequisites for marrying the Prince of Wales: An aristocratic bloodline and her virginity. They eventually parted ways, and she reconnected with Andrew Parker Bowles (a former boyfriend of Princess Anne), whom she wed. She and Charles remained close friends. Charles went on to marry Lady Diana Spencer in 1981. By 1986, Camilla and Charles start seeing each other again, even though both were married with children.

Image zoom Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Charles’ affair with Camilla became public knowledge when tapes of conversations between Charles and Camilla were leaked in the press in 1992. Prince Charles and Princess Diana officially announce their separation later in the year. In 1995, Camilla and Parker Bowles announce their intention to divorce. Charles and Diana divorce on August 28, 1996. Diana died in a car crash in Paris one year later.

In 1998 — one year after the death of Diana — Charles introduced sons William and Harry to Camilla, but it still seemed impossible that the two would ever be able to marry if Charles was to retain his position as heir to the throne. But in 2000, the Queen attended a lunch that both Charles and Camilla are attending — a subtle, but significant acknowledgement of her approval of their relationship.