Prince Charles and Camilla Say They Are 'Profoundly Saddened' by Hurricane Dorian

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are sending their support to the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

On Thursday, the royals posted a statement to their website and said they were “profoundly saddened” by the devastating storm, which has since claimed the lives of 43 people, and sent their sympathy to those who have been affected on the island nation.

“My wife and I wanted you to know how deeply we feel for the people of the Bahamas in the face of such an ongoing tragedy, and how profoundly saddened we are to hear of the dreadful loss of life and utter devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian,” the Prince of Wales, 70, and Duchess of Cornwall, 72, wrote.

“Above all, our hearts go out to all those who have been so cruelly bereaved or injured, or whose homes have been swept away,” they continued.

“We fear that this message will be woefully inadequate given the scale of the disaster afflicting the Bahamas – and threatening so many other island states throughout the world as a result of accelerating global warming – but please know that you have our deepest possible sympathy at such a soul-destroying time,” the couple added.

Image zoom Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall Christopher Jackson/Getty Images

Their statement comes on the heels of Queen Elizabeth‘s, who spoke out about the hurricane’s destruction just two days earlier.

In a message to the Governor-General of the Bahamas on Tuesday, the monarch said: “Prince Philip and I have been shocked and saddened to learn of the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian, and we send our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives following this terrible storm.”

“At this very difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with those who have seen their homes and property destroyed, and I also send my gratitude to the emergency services and volunteers who are supporting the rescue and recovery effort,” she added.

She signed the message, “Elizabeth R.” The royal signs official documents “Elizabeth R.” The R stands for Regina, which means “queen.”

Queen Elizabeth is the current monarch and head of state in the Bahamas. The Bahamas became an independent Commonwealth realm in 1973 with Elizabeth II as its Queen.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Chris Jackson/Getty

Hurricane Dorian made landfall on Sunday in the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm and caused “extreme destruction,” with storm surges up to 18 feet above normal tide levels and winds up to 185 MPH, according to reports.

At least 43 people have been found died in the Bahamas, with thousands of others stranded on the island. Homes, businesses and several other buildings were destroyed or badly damaged.

Image zoom Hurricane Dorian Tim Aylen/AP/Shutterstock

The only airport in the Grand Bahama was also destroyed, which prevented any evacuations and aid deliveries, BBC News reports.

The hurricane has since downgraded to a Category 1 storm as it makes landfall on the southeastern coast of the U.S., hitting states including Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

It is expected to push north and eventually out into the Atlantic, before reaching landfall again in Canada.