Prince Charles and Camilla Share Important Message Ahead of Christmas

The couple also shared a new photo in front of their impressive Christmas tree at Clarence House

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall want people to remember to check in on their "older friends and relatives" this holiday season.

The royal couple shared the poignant reminder on their Instagram on Friday, writing, "This Christmas, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall encourage you to remember your older friends and relatives over the festive season. ✨ 🎄"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Did you know almost 1.5 million older people feel more lonely at Christmas than any other time of year?" the post continued.

Charles is Patron of Age UK, a charity that supports older people throughout the UK, and Camilla is Patron of The Silver Line, which provides a 24-hour helpline for older people to "call for information, support or just a friendly chat."

The couple also shared a new photo in front of their impressive Christmas tree at Clarence House. As she does every year, Camilla hosted a tree trimming party for kids earlier this week.

In photos from the event, children (carefully!) used a sword to slide the ornaments onto the tree's branches. Captian Ed Andresen of the Welsh Guards assisted by hanging ornaments for some of the children — and one boy even got to try on the guard's famous bearskin cap with the help of Camilla!

As an extra special surprise this year, the children also received a performance by the Band of the Welsh Guards and a festive video message from English actor and comedian Mr. Tumble.

Last week, Camilla and Prince Charles revealed the photo used for their Christmas card — a nod to the times, in which Charles wears a mask as he helps his wife put on her face covering during Royal Ascot in June.