Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are marking their upcoming 15th wedding anniversary with the release of a new photo from their Birkhall home in Scotland.

The royal couple, who recently reunited after self-isolating following Charles’ positive coronavirus diagnosis, are all smiles in the candid photo, which was taken by a member of their staff on Wednesday morning. The couple, who celebrate their anniversary on Thursday, retreated to their private residence in Scotland amid the pandemic.

Charles and Camilla sit side-by-side on a wooden bench outside their Birkhall home on Queen Elizabeth‘s Balmoral Estate in the Scottish Highlands. The couple is all smiles in the relaxed shot, which shows Camilla dressed down in jeans and a blue cardigan, while Charles wears green corduroys and a dark blazer. The sweet snap also features a cute cameo from their beloved dogs. Camilla’s two Jack Russell terriers, Beth and Bluebell, are rescues from Battersea Dogs Home.

Camilla came out of her self-isolation period on Monday and reunited with Charles, PEOPLE confirmed. Despite not having tested positive for COVID-19, Camilla, 72, had to remain in isolation for 14 days since Charles’ positive diagnosis of the virus, which was revealed on March 25.

The Prince of Wales, 71, came out of self-isolation last week, seven days after his diagnosis, which followed the current U.K. policy regarding coronavirus.

The Prince of Wales and Camilla Parker Bowles officially tied the knot in a civil ceremony on April 9, 2005 at Windsor Castle. After the marriage, Camilla assumed the title of Duchess of Cornwall.

Camilla’s wedding dress for the first ceremony was a white silk chiffon dress, which she paired with a matching coat. She completed the outfit with a wide-brimmed hat by Philip Treacy, decorated with elaborate feathers.

Since both of them were divorced, Charles and Camilla had a civil marriage ceremony followed by a blessing at Windsor Castle instead of a church service.

Charles’ parents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip did not attend the civil wedding ceremony. However, both were present at the Service of Prayer and Dedication at St. George’s Chapel.

Charles first met Camilla Shand in a meeting arranged by mutual friend, Lucia Santa Cruz, at a polo match in 1970. The two had an instant connection. In 1971, Charles joined the Royal Navy, putting a strain on his relationship with Camilla. To make matters more complicated, she didn’t have what were then seen as prerequisites for marrying the Prince of Wales: An aristocratic bloodline and her virginity. They eventually parted ways, and she reconnected with Andrew Parker Bowles (a former boyfriend of Princess Anne), whom she wed. She and Charles remained close friends. Charles went on to marry Lady Diana Spencer in 1981. By 1986, Camilla and Charles start seeing each other again, even though both were married with children.

Charles’ affair with Camilla became public knowledge when tapes of conversations between Charles and Camilla were leaked in the press in 1992. Prince Charles and Princess Diana officially announce their separation later in the year. In 1995, Camilla and Parker Bowles announce their intention to divorce. Charles and Diana divorce on August 28, 1996. Diana died in a car crash in Paris one year later.

In 1998 — one year after the death of Diana — Charles introduced sons William and Harry to Camilla, but it still seemed impossible that the two would ever be able to marry if Charles was to retain his position as heir to the throne. But in 2000, the Queen attended a lunch that both Charles and Camilla are attending — a subtle, but significant acknowledgement of her approval of their relationship.