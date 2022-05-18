See the Best Photos from Prince Charles and Camilla's Royal Tour of Canada

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's latest royal tour involved tasting ice cream, sampling beer and fighting the wind

By Stephanie Petit May 18, 2022 04:19 PM

Credit: Jacob King/Pool/Getty

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrived in Canada on Tuesday for a royal visit celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, marking the monarch's historic 70 years on the throne.

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Canada is one of the 14 countries outside of the U.K. where Queen Elizabeth is head of state.

Credit: Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty

In a speech shortly after their arrival, Prince Charles gave a speech at the Confederation Building, where he spoke about the "vital process" of reconciliation in the wake of the mistreatment of Indigenous people of the region, particularly the children who were forcibly relocated from the 19th century to the 1970s by the Anglican Church — of which the Queen is the head.

Credit: Arthur Edwards/Pool/Getty

"As we look to our collective future, as one people sharing one planet, we must find new ways to come to terms with the darker and more difficult aspects of the past: acknowledging, reconciling and striving to do better. It is a process that starts with listening," Prince Charles said.

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Charles, 73, and Camilla, 74, met representatives of the local communities, businesses and organizations at Government House.

Credit: PAUL CHIASSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

They also posed with some horses — the royal family is never too far from one! — for a photo.

Credit: PAUL CHIASSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

The royal couple also stopped by the Quidi Vidi Brewery, located in a fishing village in the east end of St Johns, Newfoundland and Labrador, where they sampled the local beers.

Credit: Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty

Camilla also enjoyed an ice cream, despite the chilly weather! 

Credit: PAUL CHIASSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

And no royal stop is complete without a tree planting ceremony!

Credit: Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty

On Wednesday, Camilla sported a smile in the windy conditions as they arrived in Ottawa.

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Charles and Camilla received a warm welcome from the schoolchildren of Assumption School, who greeted them by waving Canadian flags. 

Credit: PAUL CHIASSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

The pair also visited a Ukrainian church, where they were presented with bread and salt.

By Stephanie Petit