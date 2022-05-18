See the Best Photos from Prince Charles and Camilla's Royal Tour of Canada

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall meet representatives of the local communities, businesses and organisations at Government House on day one of the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of Canada on May 17, 2022 in Saint John's, Canada. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are visiting for three days from 17th to 19th May 2022. The tour forms part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.