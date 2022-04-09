Ahead of their engagement, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, smiled for a photo at Birkhall in Scotland back in February 2005.

The royal couple first met at a polo match in 1970, and was said to have an instant connection. They remained close friends throughout their respective marriages — Charles to Diana, Princess of Wales, and Camilla to Andrew Parker-Bowles — until their affair became public to the press in 1992.

Camilla and Andrew announced that they would divorce in 1995. Charles and Diana divorced in 1996, and Diana died one year later. In 1998, Charles introduced sons Prince William and Prince Harry to Camilla and by 2000, the Queen attended lunch with both Charles and Camilla, signifying her approval of the couple.