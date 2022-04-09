A Look Back at Prince Charles and Camilla's Early Years as Newlyweds
The Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, officially tied the knot in a civil ceremony on April 9, 2005, at Windsor Castle
An Enduring Love
Ahead of their engagement, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, smiled for a photo at Birkhall in Scotland back in February 2005.
The royal couple first met at a polo match in 1970, and was said to have an instant connection. They remained close friends throughout their respective marriages — Charles to Diana, Princess of Wales, and Camilla to Andrew Parker-Bowles — until their affair became public to the press in 1992.
Camilla and Andrew announced that they would divorce in 1995. Charles and Diana divorced in 1996, and Diana died one year later. In 1998, Charles introduced sons Prince William and Prince Harry to Camilla and by 2000, the Queen attended lunch with both Charles and Camilla, signifying her approval of the couple.
A Royal Proposal
Following the news of their official engagement, the happy pair arrived at Windsor Castle for a party to celebrate on Feb. 10, 2005. Prince Charles wore a pop of red to match Camilla and her red gown for the evening.
It was announced that Camilla would use the title HRH The Duchess of Cornwall after marriage.
An Heirloom Ring
As the pair entered the castle, a blissful Camilla showed off her emerald-cut diamond engagement ring, which was a royal family heirloom. Having spent years avoiding the public, Camilla was said to appear more comfortable than ever in her new role.
Asked by a reporter whether Charles took a knee to propose, Camilla said, "Of course. I'm just coming down to Earth."
A Joining of Families
To celebrate their marriage, the royal family posed for photos in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2005. Prince Charles and his new bride Camilla were joined by family members on both sides: Prince Harry, Prince William, Tom and Laura Parker-Bowles, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth and Camilla's father, Major Bruce Shand.
A Honeymoon to Remember
While on their honeymoon, their royal duties did not stop. The couple took time out from their newlywed celebrations to attend their first joint official engagement at the opening of Monaltrie Park children's playground in Ballater, Scotland, on April 14, 2005.
A Visit to Devon
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall love to share laughs while out together fufilling royal duties, including their visit to the Devon County Show on May 19, 2006, in England.
A Break for Tea and Cake
Charles and Camilla enjoyed afternoon tea and an assortment of cakes during their trip to Cwm Berem Farm on July 12, 2005. The visit marked the first time Charles undertook his annual three-day summer tour of Wales with his new bride.
A Moment to Remember
The royals were up for a good time, participating in pargeting (applying plaster on ceiling tiles) during their visit to the Sullfolk Village of Lavenham, English.
A Toast to Good Times
After a nice toast, Charles and Camilla sipped on pints of beer during their trip to Bury St. Edmunds, England, on July 22, 2005.
A Banquet in Buckingham
Months into their life as newlyweds, Charles and Camilla arrived at a banquet in Buckingham Palace on Oct. 25, 2005, dressed in royal heirlooms. This was the first time Camilla wore the royal tiara and only the third time the priceless jewelry had been worn in public.
A Trip Across the Pond
During day two of the couple's eight-day trip to the United States in November 2005, Camilla teased the Prince as he reached for her pen to sign the visitors' book at SEED School (Schools for Educational Evolution and Development) in Washington, D.C.
A Farmer's Market Find
On day five of their trip to the U.S., the couple found themselves in sunny California. The two spoke to vendors and toured the West Marin Farmer's Market on Nov. 5, 2005 in Point Reyes Station, California.
An Anniversary to Celebrate
After a whirlwind first year of marriage, the coordinated royal couple returned to Scotland celebrate their first anniversary back at Birkhall on the Balmoral Estate on April 9, 2006.