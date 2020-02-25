Prince Charles and Camilla Just Announced Their Royal Spring Tour! Find Out Where They're Headed

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are in for quite the royal tour!

On Tuesday, Clarence House released details of the couple’s upcoming spring tour, which consists of visits to Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Cyprus and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan from March 17 to March 25.

For the first leg of the tour, Charles will take a solo trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina, where he will highlight the reforms to improve the citizens’ lives and continue his enduring commitment to post-conflict resolutions in the Western Balkans.

While at Sarajevo and Srebrenica, the Prince of Wales will visit the memorial of Srebrenica in honor of the 25th anniversary of the Bosnian genocide, where he will pay his respects to victims and meet a number of survivors, including mothers still in search of their missing family members.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Then, Charles and Camilla will jointly visit Cyprus to celebrate the historic ties between the United Kingdom and Cyprus, as well as advance the countries’ relationship in areas such as science and education. This will be the first royal visit back to the Mediterranean island country since Queen Elizabeth‘s visit in 1993.

The couple will mostly explore the capital, Nicosia, but they will also visit rural areas of the Troodos mountains and the Larnaca district, where they will celebrate traditional Cypriot culture through food and crafts.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

This will mark both Camilla and Charles’ first official visit to the Republic of Cyprus. Prince William and Kate Middleton visited a Cypriot Royal Air Force Station in December 2018.

For the last leg of their tour, the royal couple will visit Jordan to commemorate the Queen’s long-standing relationship with the royal family of Jordan. Most of the tour will take place in the nation’s capital of Amman, though visits to cultural, religious and environmental sites across the country will also be included.

The couple’s visit will underline the significance of Jordan’s ability to host over a million refugees fleeing from conflict, and how they have integrated into the Jordanian community. They will also stop by a number of organizations, including the International Rescue Committee, of which Charles has recently become patron.

Throughout their time in Jordan, members of the Jordanian royal family, including King Abdallah II and Queen Rania, will accompany them at various points of the tour.

Charles last visited Jordan in February 2015 and Camilla in 2013.