Prince Charles and Camilla Just Announced Their Next Royal Tour (Hint: It's in North America!)

Charles and Camilla will visit Canada in May in honor of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Clarence House, the office of Prince Charles, announced on Monday.

During their three-day tour, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, who celebrated their 17th anniversary over the weekend, will meet local communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada's Capital Region and the Northwest Territories.

The trip will be the 19th visit to Canada for Charles and the fifth for Camilla. Their most recent visit was in the summer of 2017.

Princess Anne is currently on a three-day whirlwind tour of Australia in honor of her mother the Queen's 70th year on the throne.

Charles and Camilla's upcoming tour comes after Kate and William's intense eight-day visit to Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas last month. For the first time, the royal couple faced significant backlash on an official tour. Although they received warm welcomes from many locals, they also encountered mounting tensions in the Caribbean nations where William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, remains head of state.

In a statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office said that he and his wife Sophie are looking forward to welcoming Charles and Camilla and "showing them some of the many reasons why we take pride in being Canadian."