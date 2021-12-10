Prince Charles and Camilla Chose an Unexpected Pandemic Moment for Their New Christmas Card Photo

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall chose a candid photo that reflects the precautions people have taken amid the ongoing COVID pandemic for their Christmas card this year.

The photo shows Charles wearing a mask as he helps his wife put on her face covering during Royal Ascot last June. Ascot strongly encouraged attendees at the time to wear face coverings and masks when moving around the venue.

"Clarence House are pleased to release the photograph chosen by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall for their Christmas card this year," Clarence House said in a statement.

The release of their Christmas card caps off an eventful year, which saw the couple navigate their royal duties amid the pandemic. Prince Charles, who is the longest-serving heir to the British throne, was also faced with the death of his father, Prince Philip, in April at the age of 99.

Charles and Camilla have varied their card choices over the years. Last year, the couple chose a casual photo of themselves in the colorful garden of Birkhall, the prince's Scottish home. In 2019, they opted for a photo from one of their most exciting royal duties of the year: their visit to Havana, Cuba.

2019 Christmas card of Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on a Christmas tree at Clarence House on December 20, 2019 in London, England Prince Charles and Camilla's 2019 Christmas card | Credit: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

Each year, members of the royal family join Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, for Christmas. Guests usually arrive in the early afternoon on Christmas Eve. (The family opens their presents on Christmas Eve instead of Christmas Day.) After their church outing on the big day, the royal family heads back to Sandringham House for a lunch of Norfolk turkey and other festivities.

Royal Christmas cards Prince Charles and Camilla's 2018 Christmas card | Credit: Hugo Burnand/PA Wire