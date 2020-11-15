Prince Charles — who turned 72 on Saturday — and Camilla spent the day in Berlin, Germany, paying tribute to those lost in the line of duty

Prince Charles and Camilla Make First Joint Overseas Trip Since March for Historic Visit to Germany

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall continued honoring armed forces members who have died in the line of duty with a trip to Germany on Sunday for a historic visit.

The royal couple is taking part in an important national day of mourning in the capital of Berlin. It is the first time that members of the royal family have attended the event – and comes during the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The couple was invited by the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, to Berlin’s Central Remembrance Ceremony, which is the focal point of the country’s National Day of Mourning. It followed Herr Steinmeier's significant attendance at the British Remembrance Day service at London’s Cenotaph in 2018.

The royal couple also attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Neue Wache Memorial, before joining the Central Remembrance Ceremony at the German parliament, where the Prince of Wales will deliver a speech.

Charles and Camilla's visit came after a week in which the royals led British memorials surrounding Remembrance Day. The couple also paid tribute at the grave of the Unknown Warrior, who was buried in London 100 years ago.

It was the first overseas visit by Charles and Camilla, 73, since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis in March, though Charles — who turned 72 on Saturday — did make a solo visit to Kuwait last month to pay tribute to that country's late leader. The U.K. is currently under its second lockdown until Dec. 2.

Despite the pandemic causing travel restrictions and quarantine requirements for most travelers, the royal couple did not need to self-isolate as the trip is considered part of a diplomatic mission. They also undertook a COVID test in the days before the visit and, the palace says, followed all relevant COVID guidelines in both Berlin and the U.K.

