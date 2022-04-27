Prince Charles and Camilla's Canada Royal Tour Details Revealed!

Details about Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's upcoming tour of Canada have been revealed.

The couple's short but busy tour, which will see them cover 2,000 miles across Canada from May 17-19, is being conducted in honor of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, which marks her historic 70 years on the throne.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The visit comes in the wake of Prince William and Kate Middleton's tour of Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas, and Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex's current tour of the Caribbean. Both tours have been met with protests and campaigns focusing on Britain's colonial past and historic role in the slave trade, including calls for reparations and plans to drop the Queen as head of state. William expressed his "sorrow" over Britain's role in the slave trade, echoing Charles, who said in Barbados last November that slavery "forever stains our history."

During the upcoming tour, Charles, 73, and Camilla, 74, will travel from Newfoundland and Labrador to Ottawa and then the Northwest Territories.

"Their Royal Highnesses will have the chance to meet with, listen to and celebrate with Canadians from coast to coast to coast," Chris Fitzgerald, Deputy Private Secretary for the prince, said on Tuesday. "To celebrate The Queen's outstanding example of service over seven decades, Their Royal Highnesses are particularly looking forward to meeting some of the many Canadians who have served in their own communities over the years and most recently through the pandemic.

"Throughout the tour, Their Royal Highnesses will take the opportunity to continue to engage with Indigenous communities. Over five decades, HRH continues to learn from Indigenous peoples in Canada and around the world. He recognizes their deep ties to the land and water and the critical traditional knowledge they hold to restore harmony between people and nature."

Prince Charles Prince of Wales Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: C. Wilson/Getty Images

The couple is set to arrive in St. John's in Newfoundland and Labrador on May 17. After a welcome ceremony, during which Charles will make a short speech, they will take part "in a solemn moment of reflection and prayer at the Heart Garden, on the grounds of Government House, with Indigenous leaders and community members in the spirit of reconciliation," Fitzgerald said on Tuesday. "Heart Gardens are in memory of all Indigenous children who were lost to the residential school system, in recognition of those who survived, and the families of both."

In Newfoundland, there will be a visit to the Quidi Vidi, where they make beer from iceberg water gleaned from the naturally migrating icebergs in Newfoundland.

During their visit to Ottawa on May 18, the couple will meet members of the country's Ukrainian community, which is the largest outside of Europe. Charles and Camilla will join them in a moment of prayer.

"Continuing to recognize Canada's long history of welcoming those seeking refuge and a better life, Their Royal Highnesses will visit a school in Vanier, one of Ottawa's vibrant francophone communities, where children and parents from across the world are being supported and welcomed as New Canadians," added Fitzgerald.

Prince Charles Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: Jamie Lorriman - WPA Pool/Getty

Another standout moment will come in Yellowknife, in the Northwestern Territories when Charles will visit an "ice road" to highlight how climate change is affecting indigenous communities whose journeys are lengthened and more expensive since their usual route has been cut off due to melting caused by warming temperatures. The area is seeing temperatures rising at three times the global rate.

Meanwhile, Camilla, who has spoken out against domestic and sexual violence, will spend time at a shelter for women and children.

queen elizabeth II and prince charles Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles | Credit: Samir Hussein/Wireimage

The final part of the tour will see Charles visit the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre, which he opened in 1979, to showcase the culture and history of the people of the Northwest Territories. There, they are expected to meet the Commissioner of the Northwest Territories and members of the local Indigenous communities to listen and learn about Indigenous traditions.

"Altogether, in the Jubilee Year, the tour is a chance to continue their long connection with Canadians, to listen to and learn from communities across Canada, and to celebrate service in the spirit of Her Majesty's Jubilee," Fitzgerald added.