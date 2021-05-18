Prince Charles Gives Inspiring Speech in Northern Ireland About 'Healing the Pain of the Past'

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have touched down in Northern Ireland for a two-day tour.

The royal couple arrived in Belfast Tuesday for a series of engagements, in a trip celebrated by local officials.

"Delighted to welcome TRHs The Prince of Wales & The Duchess of Cornwall as they commence a two-day visit to Northern Ireland," the Northern Ireland Office tweeted. "They can be assured of a very warm welcome!"

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall began at Belfast City Hall, meeting historians and staff to discuss the nation's upcoming centenary. Northern Ireland's first Parliament was officially opened at by Charles' great-grandfather King George V on June 22, 1921.

At city hall, Camilla, 73, learned about Belfast's aspirations of becoming a UNESCO City of Music and spoke with the women's steering group, with the Northern Ireland Office. During the stop, the royals met with young people who have been supported by youth services and spoke with a group at the Education Authority Headquarters.

While at the headquarters, Charles paid tribute to youth workers in a speech that touched on their efforts to bring about reconciliation in Northern Ireland.

"I cannot tell you how really inspiring it has been to hear of the tireless work being carried out by youth workers on all sides of the community, and I just wanted to take this opportunity, if I may, to pay a special tribute to your dedication and commitment to the cause of peaceful co-existence," he said."

"Whenever I visit this part of the world, I never cease to be profoundly moved by the work that is being done to heal the pain of the past, to bring understanding and reconciliation in the present, and to build hope for the future," he continued. "All who love this very special part of the world can only wish you renewed strength of spirit and resolve as you take forward this work of such vital importance to these islands. So, thank you ladies and gentlemen for all you do."

Charles, 72, also ventured out for a visit to Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast, commemorating the hub's 160th anniversary of commercial shipbuilding in the city. The prince was all smiles in a hard hat and neon safety vest as he chatted with workers there.

Prior to the trip, the royal couple most recently visited Northern Ireland in September 2020 for another series of engagements and paid special tribute to frontline workers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During a tour of the Ulster Museum in September, the future heir and his wife brushed with a different kind of royal life when they saw a special willow Iron Throne, created for a party to celebrate the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones. Filming of the hit show, which concluded in May 2019, took place in several locations around Northern Ireland.