Prince Charles and Camilla Are 'Walking' Into the New Year in Never-Before-Seen Christmas Photo

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have their walking sticks in hand and are ready to step into the New Year!

The royal couple released a brand new photo on Friday to celebrate Christmas. Taken by a member of their staff earlier this year at their Birkhall home in Scotland, the royal couple is all smiles in the portrait. Wearing their low-key country attire (accessorized by a hat for Camilla and binoculars for Charles!), they are ready for an afternoon walk through the Scottish Highlands.

For the first time in years, the royal family is spending Christmas apart. Charles and Camilla are celebrating at Highgrove, their estate in Gloucestershire, after Queen Elizabeth canceled the royal family's annual Christmas holiday in Sandringham. The monarch, 94, and husband Prince Philip, 99, will be spending the holiday "quietly" at Windsor Castle, where they have spent much of their time in isolation since March.

Image zoom Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (right) join the royal family at Windsor Castle on Dec. 8 | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

