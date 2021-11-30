Prince Charles Denounces 'Appalling Atrocity' of Slavery as Barbados Becomes a Republic

Charles spoke at the transition ceremony that saw a new president sworn in and Queen Elizabeth become the last monarch of the island

Prince Charles denounced the "atrocity of slavery" and Britain's grim legacy of the slave trade as Barbados removed Queen Elizabeth as head of state and swore in its first president.

In a speech at Barbados' transition ceremony on Monday evening, the prince, 73, referenced the darkest period of Britain's colonial past, which saw the trafficking of people from Africa to Barbados and the Caribbean.

"From the darkest days of our past, and the appalling atrocity of slavery, which forever stains our history, the people of this island forged their path with extraordinary fortitude," Charles said.

"Emancipation, self-government and independence were your way-points. Freedom, justice and self-determination have been your guides. Your long journey has brought you to this moment, not as your destination, but as a vantage point from which to survey a new horizon," he added.

Charles' attendance at the ceremony marks the first time that a senior member of the royal family has attended the handover of a realm to a republic. Barbados will remain in the Commonwealth of nations loosely linked to the U.K. and headed by the Queen.

President of Barbados, Dame Sandra Mason awards Prince Charles, Prince of Wales with the Order of Freedom of Barbados during the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony Credit: Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

For her part, the Queen, 95, said the island nation would "always have a place" in her heart. She sent Dame Sandra Mason, the new president who became head of state, a message congratulating Barbadians on "this significant occasion."

"As you celebrate this momentous day, I send you and all Barbadians my warmest good wishes for your happiness, peace and prosperity in the future," she said.

"Over the years, our countries have enjoyed a partnership based on common values, shared prosperity, and close collaboration on a wide range of issues, including recent work on climate change. It is also a source of great satisfaction that Barbados remains an active participant within the Commonwealth, and I look forward to the continuation of the friendship between our two countries and peoples," she concluded.

The handover ceremony was an occasion of national pride and Rihanna was among the well-known guests. She was honored with the title National Hero of Barbados.

Rihanna is bestowed the honour of national hero at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Barbados, a former British colony with a population of nearly 300,000, announced plans to become a republic last year. Its independence from Britain dates to 1966.