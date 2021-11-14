Cheers, Prince Charles! The Future King Celebrates His 73rd Birthday
The Prince of Wales marked the passage of another year on Sunday, receiving love on social media from the royal family
Dust off the red balloon emojis — Prince Charles is 73!
The future king celebrated another spin around the sun on Sunday, receiving tributes on social media from his royal family, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, and, of course, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a special celebratory message on their Instagram Story. "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the Prince of Wales 🎂" the pair wrote over a photo William's father.
Clarence House also celebrated Charles' birthday with a look at his new portrait. He can be seen in a blue, pinstripe suit sitting on a bench at Highgrove.
"Thank you for the kind birthday wishes for The Prince of Wales today," marked the Instagram account for him and the Duchess of Cornwall.
Charles — who served in the Royal Navy in his 20s — began his day solemnly, laying a wreath of poppies at the Remembrance Sunday Service in London. The day marks when Britons honor the service of fallen veterans.
There, he placed a wreath at the memorial on behalf of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who was unable to attend the event after she sprained her back. He also laid a wreath of his own decorated with white Prince of Wales feathers.
His wife Camilla, 74, with whom he traditionally spends his birthday, had put the finishing touches to the wreath a few days ago.
Camilla collaborated on the wreath with specialist royal wreath makers Peter Wills and Paul Hammerton before meeting members of the production team who worked all year to create royal and regimental wreaths for the series of tributes this weekend.
The poppy has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war. The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle were just some of the royals who wore poppy pins throughout the week in honor of military service members.