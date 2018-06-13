Relive Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's Fairy Tale Royal Wedding on Their 3rd Anniversary

During the wedding reception, Carl Philip gave a heartfelt speech to Sofia (which he had practiced ahead of time for hours) and Sofia returned the favor with a short speech of her own. After being introduced as “the happiest girl in the world,” Sofia said a few words to introduce a love song that she had written for Carl Philip and was performed by a small group of musicians. The handsome prince could barely contain his tears while listening to the song and kept looking lovingly into his bride’s eyes.