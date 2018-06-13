Relive Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's Fairy Tale Royal Wedding on Their 3rd Anniversary

Major tears, romance and a pop rock cake — remembering Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's stunning royal wedding

Erin Hill
and Maria Mercedes Lara
June 13, 2018 09:08 AM
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-carl-philip">Prince Carl Philip</a>&nbsp;and&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-sofia">Princess Sofia</a>&nbsp;of Sweden are celebrating their thrid wedding anniversary, which means that it&rsquo;s the perfect time to look back at the charming royal couple&rsquo;s magical wedding day!</p>
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden are celebrating their thrid wedding anniversary, which means that it’s the perfect time to look back at the charming royal couple’s magical wedding day!

<p>Carl Philip and Sofia&rsquo;s big day also had all the makings of a fairy tale: a&nbsp;jaw-droppingly handsome&nbsp;prince; a&nbsp;beautiful, down-to-earth bride&nbsp;and a mile-long list of international royal guests.&nbsp;</p>
Carl Philip and Sofia’s big day also had all the makings of a fairy tale: a jaw-droppingly handsome prince; a beautiful, down-to-earth bride and a mile-long list of international royal guests. 

Claudio Bresciani - Pool /Getty
<p>The ceremony itself, which was broadcast on Swedish TV, was full of lighthearted moments, including members of the royal family giving the thumbs up and the groom sticking out his tongue.</p>
The ceremony itself, which was broadcast on Swedish TV, was full of lighthearted moments, including members of the royal family giving the thumbs up and the groom sticking out his tongue.

<p>The ceremony included renditions of Coldplay&rsquo;s &ldquo;Fix You&rdquo; and&nbsp;Rihanna&lsquo;s &ldquo;Umbrella,&rdquo; and the couple left the church hand-in-hand to a rousing gospel rendition of &ldquo;Joyful, Joyful,&rdquo; based on Beethoven&rsquo;s Symphony No. 9.&nbsp;</p>
The ceremony included renditions of Coldplay’s “Fix You” and Rihanna‘s “Umbrella,” and the couple left the church hand-in-hand to a rousing gospel rendition of “Joyful, Joyful,” based on Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. 

<p>When it comes to unconventional wedding treats, Carl Philip and Sofia&rsquo;s wedding cake takes the well, you know how that goes. Pastry Chef Roy Fares told SVT (<a href="http://www.expressen.se/nyheter/kungligt/prinsen-valde-udda-ingrediensen-i-tartan/">via&nbsp;<em>Expressen</em></a>) that Carl Philip only had one request for his wedding cake &ndash; it needed to have Pop Rocks.&nbsp;</p>
When it comes to unconventional wedding treats, Carl Philip and Sofia’s wedding cake takes the well, you know how that goes. Pastry Chef Roy Fares told SVT (via Expressen) that Carl Philip only had one request for his wedding cake – it needed to have Pop Rocks. 

<p>During the wedding reception, Carl Philip gave&nbsp;<a href="https://www.people.com/people/package/article/0,,20395222_20930102,00.html">a heartfelt speech</a>&nbsp;to Sofia (which he had practiced ahead of time for hours) and Sofia returned the favor with a short speech of her own. After being introduced as &ldquo;the happiest girl in the world,&rdquo; Sofia said a few words to introduce a love song that she had written for Carl Philip and was performed by a small group of musicians. The handsome prince could barely contain his tears while listening to the song and kept looking lovingly into his bride&rsquo;s eyes.</p>
During the wedding reception, Carl Philip gave a heartfelt speech to Sofia (which he had practiced ahead of time for hours) and Sofia returned the favor with a short speech of her own. After being introduced as “the happiest girl in the world,” Sofia said a few words to introduce a love song that she had written for Carl Philip and was performed by a small group of musicians. The handsome prince could barely contain his tears while listening to the song and kept looking lovingly into his bride’s eyes.

<p>The royal couple had their first dance to &ldquo;Sofias brudvals&rdquo; by Per Bredhammar. While the song sounds tailor-made for the wedding (the title translates to &ldquo;Sofia&rsquo;s bridal waltz&rdquo;) it was actually written in 2014, one year before the nuptials.&nbsp;</p>
The royal couple had their first dance to “Sofias brudvals” by Per Bredhammar. While the song sounds tailor-made for the wedding (the title translates to “Sofia’s bridal waltz”) it was actually written in 2014, one year before the nuptials. 

<p>During their traditional waltz, Carl Philip even gave Sofia a few spins on the dance floor, which was greeted with cheers from the guests.&nbsp;</p>
During their traditional waltz, Carl Philip even gave Sofia a few spins on the dance floor, which was greeted with cheers from the guests. 

<p>The royal couple have since welcomed two sons, Prince Alexander, 2, and Prince Gabriel, who will turn 1 years old in August.</p>
The royal couple have since welcomed two sons, Prince Alexander, 2, and Prince Gabriel, who will turn 1 years old in August.

Gisela Schober/Getty
