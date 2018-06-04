Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Prove They Are the Sexiest Royal Wedding Guests Ever

Wedding season is in full swing and the Swedish royals made sure to RSVP.

Princes Madeleine served as a bridesmaid when her longtime friend Louise Gottlieb married Gustav Thott at Holo Church in Södermanland on Saturday. Just under three months after welcoming her third child with husband Christopher O’Neill, she donned an airy, ruffled light blue gown.

Madeline’s family — including her parents Queen Silvia and King Carl, her sister Crown Princess Victoria, her brother Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia — also attended. Silvia and Carl are friends of the bride’s parents.

IBL/REX/Shutterstock (9699360x) Prince Daniel, Princess Sofia of Sweden, Prince Carl Philip, Exclusive - The Wedding of Louise Gottlieb and Gustav Thott, Holo church, Sweden

Victoria, wearing a blush pink floral organza Jenny Packham gown, arrived arm in arm with her husband, Prince Daniel. Sofia, 33, rocked a yellow one-shoulder dress with a slit on the left side, and was all smiles alongside Carl Philip throughout the ceremony. Both Victoria, 40, and Sofia wore matching broaches on their left sides.

Following the church service, guests were taken by boat to the family’s summer home, where another ceremony took place, as well as dinner and dancing.

Carl Philip, 39, and Sofia’s scene-stealing moment at Gottlieb’s nuptials came almost three years to the date after the royal couple tied the knot at Royal Chapel of Stockholm Palace on June 13, 2015. They’ve since welcomed sons Prince Alexander, 2, and Prince Gabriel, born in August.