Prince Carl Philip & Princess Sofia's Instagram Account Is Now Public — and It's a Must-Follow

While the British royals aren’t allowed to maintain personal social media profiles — Meghan Markle deleted hers ahead of marrying Prince Harry — the Swedish royals are permitted to post to their own pages.

Until earlier this month, Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia kept their Instagram account on private, but now their photos have been made public for fans to see.

“Welcome to our official Instagram account. As you can see, we have already posted photos for a while to give you an insight into our work, the tasks we carry out and above all the issues we are passionate about,” the couple captioned a selfie on May 12, one day before Carl Philip’s 39th birthday. “Hope you want to follow us!”

The account dates back to June 2017 and features shots ranging from official portraits and behind-the-scenes takes from royal engagements to personal snaps of their royal date nights and sweet moments with sons Alexander, 2, and Gabriel, 8 months.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“Gabriel and Alexander are still so small, but it’s so exciting to follow their development,” Carl Philip said in Swedish magazine Kupé‘s November issue. “It’s great to be part of their journey.”

Added 33-year-old Sofia, “We try to create as much family time as possible in the evenings, with bathing and getting into a nighttime routine.”

Stay tuned for more special moments from the royals as their Instagram journey gains momentum.