Prince Carl Philip Is the King of Selfies! See His Ridiculously Good-Looking Shots with Wife Sofia

Until earlier this year, Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia kept their Instagram account on private, but now their photos have been made public for fans to see.
“Welcome to our official Instagram account. As you can see, we have already posted photos for a while to give you an insight into our work, the tasks we carry out and above all the issues we are passionate about,” the couple captioned a selfie on May 12, one day before Carl Philip’s 39th birthday. “Hope you want to follow us!”
The account dates back to June 2017 and features shots ranging from official portraits and behind-the-scenes takes from royal engagements to personal snaps of their royal date nights and sweet moments with sons Alexander, 2, and Gabriel, 8 months.
Stay tuned for more special moments from the royals as their Instagram journey gains momentum.
