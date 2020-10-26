Prince Azim was the son of the Sultan of Brunei and fourth in line to the country's throne

Prince Azim of Brunei, a Film Producer Who Rubbed Elbows with Joan Collins and Mariah Carey, Dies at 38

Prince Azim, the son of the Sultan of Brunei who was fourth in line to the country's throne, has died. He was 38.

Brunei's government confirmed that Prince Azim died on Saturday morning, and he was laid to rest at the Royal Mausoleum in the capital of Bandar Seri Begawan. Palace officials also declared a seven-day period of national mourning with flags being flown at half-mast.

Although officials did not disclose his cause of death, local media reports said the prince had been in hospital "for quite some time," according to Vice.

Educated at the International School Brunei, Raffles Institution in Singapore and Oxford Brookes University in the U.K., Prince Azim was sent to attend officer training course at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2008. However, he dropped out after one week, according to The Times.

Instead, the royal made a name for himself in Hollywood, becoming a film producer — credits include the 2014 drama You're Not You starring Hillary Swank and the 2018 film The Happy Prince featuring Colin Firth and Rupert Everett. He was frequently spotted with celebrities such as Mariah Carey, Pamela Anderson and Joan Collins.

Asian leaders offered their condolences. On behalf of the Malaysian government, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a statement shared on Facebook: "May his soul be blessed by Allah and placed among the righteous," he said.

