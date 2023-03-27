Royal Family Updates Prince Archie's Page on Official Website — But a Mistake Remains

Earlier this month, the British royal family updated their website to reflect Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's royal titles

Published on March 27, 2023
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth at 05:26 on Monday 06 May, 2019
Photo: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Archie's bio on the British royal family's website contains a slight error.

The official royal family website recently refreshed 3-year-old Archie's profile page to reflect his royal title. His parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, used the appellation for the first time earlier this month in a statement to PEOPLE confirming the christening of their daughter Princess Lilibet, Archie's younger sister.

While Archie is now styled as "Prince Archie of Sussex" on the official site, the page still states that he is seventh in line to the throne, which was his position at birth in May 2019. Following the death of his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth in September and the accession of his grandfather King Charles, Archie is now sixth in the line of succession. He's behind his uncle Prince William, cousins Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, and his dad Harry.

The little royal's bio page on the website, which has yet to be updated in full following the death of the Queen, currently reads, "Prince Archie of Sussex was born at 05:26 on Monday 6th May. He is the first child of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and is seventh in line to the throne." The language links to the full line of succession, which lists Archie in the proper spot.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Netflix; Misan Harriman

Earlier this month, the website was updated to reflect Archie and Lilibet's titles on the line of succession page. They were previously styled as "Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor" and "Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor" but now appear as "Prince Archie of Sussex" and "Princess Lilibet of Sussex."

As Buckingham Palace continues to update the extensive website amid the new royal reign (a message on the homepage reads, "Some information on this website may be out-of-date following the death of Queen Elizabeth"), one bio is missing. A profile page for Princess Lilibet, 1, cannot be found on the site. Lili was born in California in June 2021, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal roles and moved away from the U.K.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9WMpiH8qd8 Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix Credit: Netflix/Youtube
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie. Netflix/Youtube

While it remains unclear if Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, will attend the coronation of his father King Charles on May 6, the Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance in London court on Monday.

Prince Harry attended the High Court for the first day of a legal case in which he and other prominent figures including Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley and Jude Law's ex-wife Sadie Frost are suing Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL), publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, for illegal information gathering.

The Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice, central London
Prince Harry. Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

Dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and tie, Prince Harry watched intently during the proceedings, sometimes taking notes, from his seat two rows behind the leading lawyers in the case. Frost also sat nearby, and John arrived at the High Court later in the day.

The four-day hearing will consider legal arguments from both sides and will conclude with a judge's ruling on whether the case should go to trial. Associated Newspapers are arguing that the case should be thrown out.

It is the first time the Duke of Sussex has been in the U.K. since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September. PEOPLE understands that he flew to London to show his support for the case and informed both his father King Charles, 74, and brother Prince William, 40, that he would be in the U.K. and attending the proceedings.

The Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice, central London
Prince Harry. Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

Harry will likely not see William while he is in the U.K., however, as the Prince of Wales is currently taking some time off with his wife Kate Middleton, 41, as their three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — are on a school break.

It is not expected that he will see his father either. The British monarch was due to be in France at the beginning of his now-postponed tour. King Charles and Queen Camilla will now leave for Germany on Wednesday instead.

