Prince Andrew's Bombshell BBC Interview Nominated by BAFTA — of Which Prince William Is President

Prince Andrew's bombshell BBC interview concerning his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, which led to the royal stepping down from his senior role, has been nominated for one of TV's highest honors.

The BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) TV Awards nominees were announced on Thursday, with Prince Andrew's BBC Newsnight interview conducted by Emily Maitlis up for Best News Coverage.

Andrew's nephew Prince William has been President of BAFTA since February 2010, following a long tradition of a member of the royal family in the role.

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton often attend the BAFTA Film Awards, the British equivalent of the Oscars. However, he has never attended the TV Awards, making it unlikely for an awkward moment at the 2020 presentations on July 31.

Prince Andrew, 60, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in association with convicted sex offender Epstein.

Following the interview, which aired in November, the Queen’s second son was widely criticized for not showing empathy for the victims of Epstein and for his decision to stay with at the financier’s New York home in December 2010. That came just months after Epstein had served 13 months of an 18 month sentence for procuring a minor for prostitution. Epstein died by suicide in jail in New York City in August while awaiting trial on multiple sex charges.

Andrew also said he had "no recollection of ever meeting" Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleges she was forced to have sex with the royal three times between 1999 and 2002 in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island owned by Epstein when she was 17 years old.

Shortly after the interview aired, Andrew announced his decision to "step back from public duties."

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support,” he said in the statement.

“Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

