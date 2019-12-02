Prince Andrew's Accuser Virginia Giuffre Speaks Out: 'This Is a Story of Abuse'

Virginia Giuffre, who says she was trafficked to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was just 17, is speaking out in a new interview.

“I implore the people in the U.K. to stand up beside me, to help me fight this fight, to not accept this as being okay,” Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts, tells the BBC’s Panorama airing Monday evening in the U.K. “This is not some sordid sex story. This is a story of being trafficked. This is a story of abuse and this is a story of your guys’ royalty.”

The palace told the BBC that the Duke of York, 59, “unequivocally regrets his ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein” and “deeply sympathizes with those affected who want some form of closure.”

The palace also reiterated that “it is emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation.”

In the new interview, Giuffre remains unwavering from her allegation that she was brought to London by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2001. (Epstein died by suicide in a New York City jail in August as he awaited trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.)

Giuffre says it was then that she was introduced to Prince Andrew and — along with Epstein and his then-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell — was taken to Tramp night club.

“We went into the VIP section. There was no waiting in the lines obviously — you were with a Prince. Andrew asked me what I wanted to drink, you know, and I said, ‘Oh, you know, something from the bar,” Giuffre tells Panorama, in a clip circulated in advance of the show.

“He had something clear [to drink],” she says. “I know mine was vodka, and then he asked me to dance. He is the most hideous dancer I’ve ever seen in my life. I mean it was horrible, and this guy was sweating all over me, like his sweat was like it was raining basically everywhere. I was just grossed out from it, but I knew I had to keep him happy because that’s what Jeffrey and Ghislaine would have expected from me.”

In his own BBC interview last month, Andrew told journalist Emily Maitlis of Giuffre’s allegations, “I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever. It just never happened.”

He also refuted Giuffre’s allegations by saying that he wouldn’t have known where the bar was to get her a drink and that he had a condition that meant he didn’t sweat.

Giuffre asserts that Maxwell later gave her instructions after they left Tramp nightclub. “In the car, Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey — and that just made me sick.”

Giuffre says that later in that evening, she had sex with the royal upstairs at Maxwell’s house in Belgravia, London, something Andrew has said he “absolutely and categorically” denies.

The prince also suggested that a photograph of him and Virginia, with his arm around her waist, was doctored.

“The people on the inside are going to keep coming up with these ridiculous excuses, like his arm was elongated or the photo was doctored. I’m calling BS on this,” says Giuffre. “He knows what happened. I know what happened. And there’s only one of us telling the truth, and I know that’s me.”