Why Prince Andrew Wore a Suit to Queen's Prayer Service While Siblings Sported Military Uniforms

Prince Andrew stood out as he joined his brothers and sister in a somber march through the streets of Edinburgh.

The Duke of York, 62, joined his siblings King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Edward for Monday's funerary events for their mother, Queen Elizabeth, in Edinburgh, Scotland. For the somber procession behind the late monarch's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral, where a Service of Thanksgiving followed, Andrew differed from his brothers and sister by wearing a dark suit.

While Charles, 73, Anne, 72, and Edward, 58, each wore military uniforms to the first of five major ceremonial events leading up to and including the Queen's state funeral next week, Prince Andrew's attire differed because he is no longer a senior working royal.

Earlier Monday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that only working members of the royal family who hold military rank will wear military uniforms to the Queen's memorial events.

On September 19, Charles, Anne, Edward and Prince William are expected to step out in traditional regalia for the procession, prayer service, vigil and state funeral for Her Majesty at Westminster Abbey in London, followed by a Committal Service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where she'll be laid to rest.

Though Prince Andrew will likely be seen in mourning dress for the ceremonies, a special exception has been made for him to wear a military uniform at the final vigil as a sign of respect for his mother and monarch, who "peacefully" died at age 96 on September 8.

Prince Andrew spent 22 years in the Royal Navy, serving as a helicopter pilot in the Falklands War in 1982. He was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages by Queen Elizabeth in January 2022 after he was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a victim of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's former ring.

At Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, Buckingham Palace announced that no senior royal family members would wear military uniforms.

In March, Andrew attended the Service of Thanksgiving for his late father in a dark suit, which dress code dictated.

In an unexpected move, Queen Elizabeth arrived at the memorial service for her beloved husband on the arm of her second son, six weeks after he settled the suit with Giuffre.

"It shows she wholeheartedly loves and believes her son," royal commentator Robert Jobson told PEOPLE at the time of the surprise. "As she did when she made a statement about Camilla being Queen's Consort, many people will now accept the Queen's word and judgment."

Jobson, the author of Prince Philip's Century, added that there was disquiet among senior members of the family, "but she insisted."

"It does make some sense that he accompany her because he doesn't have a partner. A settlement has been paid but he's guilty of nothing in the eyes of the law," he explained. "She has faith in Andrew. Even if he disappears from public life, he's been able to pay tribute to his father, who after all, was very proud of his service in the Royal Navy, where he fought in the Falkland Islands conflict."