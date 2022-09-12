Why Prince Andrew Wore a Suit to Queen's Prayer Service While Siblings Sported Military Uniforms

Queen Elizabeth's four children walked behind her coffin in a procession through the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland, with the Duke of York in different clothes than his siblings

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 12, 2022 11:44 AM
Britain's King Charles III (L), Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal (C), and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York walk behind the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral, on the Royal Mile on September 12, 2022, where Queen Elizabeth II will lie at rest. - Mourners will on Monday get the first opportunity to pay respects before the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in an Edinburgh cathedral where King Charles III will preside over a vigil.
Photo: PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty

Prince Andrew stood out as he joined his brothers and sister in a somber march through the streets of Edinburgh.

The Duke of York, 62, joined his siblings King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Edward for Monday's funerary events for their mother, Queen Elizabeth, in Edinburgh, Scotland. For the somber procession behind the late monarch's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral, where a Service of Thanksgiving followed, Andrew differed from his brothers and sister by wearing a dark suit.

While Charles, 73, Anne, 72, and Edward, 58, each wore military uniforms to the first of five major ceremonial events leading up to and including the Queen's state funeral next week, Prince Andrew's attire differed because he is no longer a senior working royal.

Earlier Monday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that only working members of the royal family who hold military rank will wear military uniforms to the Queen's memorial events.

Britain's King Charles III flanked by Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, walk behind the procession of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II's coffin, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral, on the Royal Mile on September 12, 2022, where <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II will lie at rest. - Mourners will on Monday get the first opportunity to pay respects before the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, as it lies in an Edinburgh cathedral where King Charles III will preside over a vigil.
OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty

On September 19, Charles, Anne, Edward and Prince William are expected to step out in traditional regalia for the procession, prayer service, vigil and state funeral for Her Majesty at Westminster Abbey in London, followed by a Committal Service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where she'll be laid to rest.

Though Prince Andrew will likely be seen in mourning dress for the ceremonies, a special exception has been made for him to wear a military uniform at the final vigil as a sign of respect for his mother and monarch, who "peacefully" died at age 96 on September 8.

King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward
King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. JON SUPER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Andrew spent 22 years in the Royal Navy, serving as a helicopter pilot in the Falklands War in 1982. He was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages by Queen Elizabeth in January 2022 after he was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a victim of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's former ring.

At Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, Buckingham Palace announced that no senior royal family members would wear military uniforms.

In March, Andrew attended the Service of Thanksgiving for his late father in a dark suit, which dress code dictated.

In an unexpected move, Queen Elizabeth arrived at the memorial service for her beloved husband on the arm of her second son, six weeks after he settled the suit with Giuffre.

"It shows she wholeheartedly loves and believes her son," royal commentator Robert Jobson told PEOPLE at the time of the surprise. "As she did when she made a statement about Camilla being Queen's Consort, many people will now accept the Queen's word and judgment."

Service of Thanksgiving for Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-philip/" data-inlink="true">Prince Philip</a>, Duke of Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew. RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Jobson, the author of Prince Philip's Century, added that there was disquiet among senior members of the family, "but she insisted."

"It does make some sense that he accompany her because he doesn't have a partner. A settlement has been paid but he's guilty of nothing in the eyes of the law," he explained. "She has faith in Andrew. Even if he disappears from public life, he's been able to pay tribute to his father, who after all, was very proud of his service in the Royal Navy, where he fought in the Falkland Islands conflict."

Related Articles
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex with Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Will Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Wear Military Uniforms to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?
King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward
Queen Elizabeth's Four Children Walk Behind Her Coffin in Emotional Procession Through Edinburgh
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Scott Heppell/AP/Shutterstock (13382392h) Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, . The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week Royals, Ballater, United Kingdom - 11 Sep 2022
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Seen for First Time as It Travels from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Date and Details Announced by Buckingham Palace
TOPSHOT - Members of the public pay their respects as they hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater, on September 11, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from her beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral. The Queen, who died on September 8, will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse before lying at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, before travelling onwards to London for her funeral. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
What to Expect in the Days Leading Up to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
TOPSHOT - Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence (4R), Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex (2R) and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York (R) stands as Britain's Princess Anne, the Princess Royal curtseys to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it is carried in to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh on September 11, 2022. - The coffin carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth II left her beloved Balmoral Castle on Sunday, beginning a six-hour journey to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) (Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Princess Anne Curtsies to Her Mother Queen Elizabeth's Coffin in Emotional Moment
Queen Elizabeth II
What Is Operation London Bridge? A Breakdown of What Happens Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Britain's Princess Beatrice of York (L), Britain's Lady Louise Windsor (2L), Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex (3L), Peter Phillips (4L), Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (obscured), Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York (C), Zara Phillips (2R) and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex greet members of the public gathered outside of Balmoral Castle in Ballater, on September 10, 2022, two days after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. - King Charles III pledged to follow his mother's example of "lifelong service" in his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth on Friday, after ascending to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. (Photo by Owen Humphreys / AFP) (Photo by OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP via Getty Images)
Queen's Children and Grandchildren Make First Appearance Since Her Death to View Tributes at Balmoral
Queen Elizabeth II attends the annual Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph
Where Will Queen Elizabeth Be Buried? All About the Monarch's Final Resting Place
Service of Thanksgiving for Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Prince Charles and Princess Anne Arrived at Mother Queen Elizabeth's Side Before She Died
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock (13381171b) Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to greet the crowds after viewing the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England Royals, Windsor, United Kingdom - 10 Sep 2022
Surprise Moment Unfolds as Meghan and Prince Harry Join Kate and Prince William After Queen's Death
Queen Elizabeth II with some of her corgis walking the Cross Country course during the second day of the Windsor Horse Trials. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images); ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 21: Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2019 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Prince Andrew and Fergie, Duchess of York Will Inherit the Queen's Corgis, PEOPLE Confirms
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry travel to Scotland to see Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry Is Traveling to Scotland to Be with Queen Elizabeth as Meghan Markle Stays Behind
Queen Elizabeth II (Centre Foreground) and Prince Philip (Right Foreground) are joined at Clarence House in London by Prince Charles, (Left Foreground) Prince Edward, (Right Background) Princess Anne (Centre Background) and Prince Andrew (Left Background) on the occasion of a dinner hosted by HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall to mark the forthcoming Diamond Wedding Anniversary of The Queen and The Duke, 18 November 2007
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 4 Children
Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II Queen's Body Guard for Scotland Reddendo Parade in the gardens at the Palace of Holyroodhouse,
Queen Elizabeth Makes Fourth Appearance in Four Days as Scotland's Royal Week Continues
Hugh Grant of "The Undoing" speaks during the HBO segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour; Prince Andrew seen leaving Claridges Hotel
Hugh Grant Responds to Rumors That He'll Play Prince Andrew in New Film About Epstein Interview