Prince Andrew Wishes Fergie a Happy 60th Birthday with a Family Photo — Featuring Jack and Edoardo!

Prince Andrew is showing off his expanding family!

Queen Elizabeth‘s son dedicated an Instagram post to his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, to celebrate her 60th birthday on Tuesday. Although the couple announced their separation in March 1992 and officially divorced four years later, they remained friendly and continued to raise Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie together.

To celebrate Fergie’s milestone, Prince Andrew chose a photo taken this summer at the Colonel’s Review at Horse Guards Parade, the second of two rehearsals ahead of the annual Trooping The Colour. It features Andrew and Fergie with their two daughters — as well as their partners! Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary over the weekend, stood beside the birthday girl, while Princess Beatrice and her new fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also smile with their arms around each other.

Andrew also included two photos highlighting Fergie’s charity work.

“🎉 Wishing @sarahferguson15 a very Happy 60th Birthday!” he captioned the post.

When Fergie isn’t traveling for her philanthropic work, she still resides at the family’s home: the Royal Lodge at Windsor.

“I’m in and out all the time, and he’s in and out all the time,” she explained in a 2016 interview for an Australian radio show. “And no, we’re not married. We’re very happy with the way things are.”

The Duchess of York continued, “I think the great thing is we absolutely are the most extraordinary example of a unified family.”

Fergie confessed that she keeps a copy of her wedding video and that it hadn’t been long since she watched it. She even looked back on her wedding as the “greatest day of my life marrying the finest man, and he is the finest man in my life. He’s a great gentleman, and he’s got an essence of gold. He’s a nugget of goodness.”

Eugenie has famously said, according to BBC, “They are the best divorced couple I know.”

In fact, Fergie told PEOPLE in 2011 that she and Andrew get along so when that she’s asked her daughters, “Do you think Mummy and Papa should get back together again? And they say, ‘You’re great the way you are now; it’s fine.’ “