Prince Andrew Will Give Daughter Princess Beatrice Away at Her Wedding Amid Epstein Scandal

Princess Beatrice will have her father Prince Andrew by her side on her wedding day.

The Duke of York will give his eldest daughter away when she marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at St. James’s Palace in London on May 29, PEOPLE confirms.

During the couple’s wedding planning last year, a source told PEOPLE that Andrew would likely play a major part in his daughter’s wedding despite the scandal surrounding his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein that caused him to “step back” from his royal duties in November.

“He plays a very traditional role in her life. She’s his greatest supporter. This is obviously very hard times,” the insider told PEOPLE.

Andrew wasn’t in attendance at his daughter’s engagement party in London in December. The prince likely skipped the party, which was thrown by Mozzi’s mother at Chiltern Firehouse, due to the ongoing controversy surrounding his ties to Epstein.

The fallout from his disastrous BBC interview about his friendship with Epstein saw his official royal role collapse to almost nothing in a matter of days. He was removed from his hundreds of charitable patronages and his office was forced out of Buckingham Palace.

But he remains tight-knit with his family, including ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and his two daughters, Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

“Beatrice would never do anything to be hurtful to her father. He’s going to be by her side and she’s going to be by his,” the source added.

Unlike Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie’s nuptials, Beatrice and Mozzi’s wedding will be a smaller celebration.

The couple will not have a carriage procession, which “is keeping with their wishes for a more low-key” affair, says a palace source.

The ceremony inside the Chapel Royal will also not be televised, which is something the couple had decided from the start.

The Chapel Royal, where both Prince George and his younger brother Prince Louis were christened, can only hold up to 150 people, which reinforces Beatrice and Mozzi’s ceremony will be a very intimate one. Their reception will follow at Buckingham Palace and take place in the gardens of Queen Elizabeth‘s home in central London.

Beatrice’s younger sister Princess Eugenie shared her excitement over the news on Friday, sharing a sweet throwback photo of the two sisters as bridesmaids.

“She’s so excited…. Today the family announced Beatrice will marry Edo on 29th May 2020. Very proud of this moment. Xx,” she wrote.