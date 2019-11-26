Prince Andrew Went Ahead with Jeffrey Epstein Interview Despite Caution from Ex-Wife and Daughter

Prince Andrew went ahead with his disastrous interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on his own accord.

Despite claims that Andrew’s 31-year-old daughter, Princess Beatrice, and ex-wife, Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, encouraged him to speak out following weeks of speculation after Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell in August, the decision was made by Andrew and his private office alone, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The Daily Mail — which first reported the story — says Fergie and Beatrice “both cautioned him against doing the program, while his then private secretary Amanda Thirsk was more gung-ho, thinking it would offer him a chance to draw a line under his association” with Epstein.

Fergie, 60, was out of the country at the time of the interview. When Beatrice met the team from the TV documentary, the project was well-established, and she had no role in giving the go-ahead for the interview with BBC’s Newsnight. In the end, the jaw-dropping interview saw Andrew, 59, show no remorse for his links with Epstein or sympathy for Epstein’s victims.

Amid all the turmoil for the family, Beatrice is continuing to plan her wedding, which is slated for next year. She arrived at the family’s home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor alongside fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Monday.