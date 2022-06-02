Prince Andrew Tests Positive for COVID-19, Won't Attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Events

Prince Andrew has seen the Queen in the last few days, but he has not seen her since he tested positive, a source confirms

Prince Andrew has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be attending events celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee this weekend, the palace announced on Thursday.

The monarch's second son had been expected to attend Friday's National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral.

"After undertaking a routine test, The Duke has tested positive for Covid and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow's service," a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

He has seen the Queen in the last few days but has been undertaking regular testing and has not seen her since he tested positive, a source confirms.

The Queen recovered from COVID-19 earlier this year after testing positive in February. She later commented that the virus "does leave one feeling very tired and exhausted, doesn't it?"

While Thursday's Trooping the Colour was limited to only working members of the royal family appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the traditional flypast, Friday's service was expected to be a larger gathering of the extended family. Prince Andrew, 62, is no longer a working royal following his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend Royal Ascot 2017 Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In January, the Queen stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and patronages amid a lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew at the age of 17. Andrew has denied any wrongdoing. The decision to strip Andrew of his titles and affiliations was "widely discussed" within the senior ranks of the royal family, a royal source confirms to PEOPLE — likely meaning talks between Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William.

Prince Andrew retained his title as the Duke of York and kept his place in the line of succession to the throne, which is currently ninth behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children. He will no longer use the style "His Royal Highness" in any official capacity.

Service of Thanksgiving for Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew | Credit: RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On March 29, Queen Elizabeth arrived at the Service of Thanksgiving honoring her late husband Prince Philip on the arm of their disgraced son. Royal commentator Robert Jobson told PEOPLE there was uneasiness among senior members of the royal family about the Queen's decision to be escorted by Prince Andrew, "but she insisted."