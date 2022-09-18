Prince Andrew Speaks Out for the First Time Since Queen Elizabeth's Death

Prince Andrew is speaking out in the wake of his mother Queen Elizabeth's death.

On Sunday, the Duke of York, 62, shared a personal statement alongside a photo of himself as a baby with his mother.

"Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one," his statement began. "Your Majesty, it has been an honor and privilege to serve you. Mother - of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honoring their respect."

"Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your are, your confidence I will treasure forever," he continued. "I have found your knowledge and wisdom invite, with no boundary or containment. I will miss your insights, advice and humuor. As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide."

"God save The King," he concluded his statement in support of his brother King Charles.

Prince Andrew and Queen Elizabeth The Duke of York

Much has been made about Andrew's involvement in his mother's funeral proceedings. The Queen's youngest son is no longer a senior working royal in the wake of his friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages in January 2022 after he was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a victim of Epstein's former ring. Andrew was also banned from using his HRH ("His Royal Highness") title amid his sexual assault case. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoings.

During a procession earlier this week behind his mother's coffin, Andrew was not permitted to wear a military uniform like his siblings and nephew Prince William. Prince Harry was also not permitted to wear a uniform at the procession due to the fact that he stepped back from his royal role in 2020.

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry on Sept. 14. Kate Green/Getty

However, a special exception was made for Prince Andrew to wear a military uniform at a solemn vigil alongside his three siblings on Friday as a sign of respect for his mother and monarch who died "peacefully" at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 8.

Despite stepping back from public life, Prince Andrew played a prominent role at his father Prince Philip's memorial service earlier this year. In an unexpected move, he accompanied his mother to the service by car and escorted her down the aisle of Westminster Abbey.

Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and King Charles at a vigil for his mother Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 16. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty

Royal commentator Robert Jobson told PEOPLE there was uneasiness among senior members of the royal family about the Queen's decision, "but she insisted."

"It shows she wholeheartedly loves and believes her son," said Jobson, the author of Prince Philip's Century.